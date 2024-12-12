President Ruto leads Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – President William Ruto is leading the nation in marking this year’s Jamhuri Day, commemorating 61 years since Kenya became a republic on December 12, 1964.

The President, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, is presiding over the event at the historic Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi County.

The gardens were reconstructed by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) due to their historical significance as the site where the British colonial flag, the Union Jack, was lowered, paving the way for Kenya’s independence in 1963.

Gambia’s President Adama Barrow is the Chief Guest at this year’s celebrations.

Barrow arrived in the country on Wednesday evening and was received by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi alongside Cabinet Secretary for Mining and Blue Economy Hassan Joho at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

Mudavadi described Barrow’s attendance as “a moment that underscores the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between our nations.”

Kenyans from different parts of the country are attending the event, which features various activities, including cultural performances and military parades.

According to the Director of Public Communications, this year’s celebrations focus on jobs.

“The Jamhuri Day Celebrations for the year 2024 will be held on Thursday, December 12, at the Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi County, with the theme focused on ‘Jobs, Labour, Migration, Entertainment, and Entrepreneurship,’” the notice read.

In preparation for the Jamhuri Day celebrations, the government hosted the Jamhuri National Job Fair on Wednesday.

