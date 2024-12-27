President Ruto joins leaders in mourning volleyball icon Janet Wanja

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – Several political leaders have mourned the loss of volleyball legend Janet Wanja, who passed away on Friday morning after being diagnosed with stage four gallbladder cancer.

President William Ruto eulogized Wanja as a gifted and disciplined volleyball star who served Kenya’s sports with honor and dedication.

The Head of State acknowledged her as a hardworking and focused team player.

“May it bring comfort to her family, friends, and the wider sports fraternity that we are praying for them during this tough and difficult time. One day, we will beat cancer. Rest in Peace, Wanja,” said Ruto. Kenya’s Volleyball Icon Janet Wanja is dead at 40

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya extolled Wanja as an exceptional volleyball player who contributed immensely to the sporting community.

Mvurya recognized her unwavering commitment and pride in representing Kenya as a testament to her dedication and love for the game.

“She brought honor to our country and inspired many through her remarkable career. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and the entire sports fraternity,” Mvurya noted.

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo celebrated Wanja, recalling her as a volleyball icon who inspired countless young athletes with her unmatched talent and determination.

Omollo noted that her loss is not just a blow to her family and friends but to the entire nation.

“In this moment of grief, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May her legacy of courage and excellence continue to shine even in her absence,” said the PS.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Deputy President McDonald Mariga acknowledged Wanja’s impact on sports.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of former volleyball sensation Wanja,” Mariga said.

Wanja was a long-time setter for the national women’s volleyball team.

