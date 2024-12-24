President Ruto, First Lady Inspire Kenyans with Christmas Messages of Hope, Giving

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24—President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto have shared their Christmas and New Year messages with Kenyans, calling for unity, gratitude, and the spirit of giving during the festive season.

In a recorded video message, President Ruto praised Kenyans for their resilience and dedication to driving the country’s transformation. “There is evidence before us that the work of building a stronger, more united, secure, and prosperous Kenya is underway,” he remarked.

The President highlighted the invaluable role of frontline health workers, describing them as guardians of the nation’s well-being. “Our health workers use their knowledge, skills, and compassion to ensure every Kenyan has access to care. Your work is the foundation of a healthier nation and a healthier future,” Ruto said.

First Lady Rachel Ruto, in her message, emphasized the importance of education, reflecting on her time as a teacher. She pledged to support initiatives ensuring no child’s education is hindered by hunger. “Having been a teacher, I understand how difficult it is to teach a hungry child. A plate of food is power in a child’s hands,” she stated.

Focus on Housing and Sustainability

President Ruto also addressed the government’s affordable housing initiative, describing it as vital for fostering inclusivity and equity. “Every brick you lay takes our country forward towards a future of dignity, security, and inclusive growth. By constructing these homes, we are building lasting hope for Kenyan families,” he noted.

The First Lady encouraged Kenyans to adopt sustainable farming practices, highlighting the benefits of kitchen gardens. “A kitchen garden is a gift that keeps giving, providing families with fresh, healthy meals. This Christmas, you can transform your meal table by stepping out to cultivate a little,” she advised.

Tree Planting and Climate Action

President Ruto reiterated the government’s ambitious plan to plant 15 billion trees by 2032, aiming to increase Kenya’s forest cover to 30 percent. He called on Kenyans to take part in this national effort.

“Planting trees is an act of hope. It reminds us that our actions today can make a difference for future generations. Trees protect our rivers, water catchment areas, combat climate change, and beautify our land. This program is a collective expression of hope for a beautiful and bountiful Kenya,” he said.

