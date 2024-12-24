Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachael. /STATE HOUSE.

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto, First Lady Inspire Kenyans with Christmas Messages of Hope, Giving

In a recorded video message, President Ruto praised Kenyans for their resilience and dedication to driving the country’s transformation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24—President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto have shared their Christmas and New Year messages with Kenyans, calling for unity, gratitude, and the spirit of giving during the festive season.

In a recorded video message, President Ruto praised Kenyans for their resilience and dedication to driving the country’s transformation. “There is evidence before us that the work of building a stronger, more united, secure, and prosperous Kenya is underway,” he remarked.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The President highlighted the invaluable role of frontline health workers, describing them as guardians of the nation’s well-being. “Our health workers use their knowledge, skills, and compassion to ensure every Kenyan has access to care. Your work is the foundation of a healthier nation and a healthier future,” Ruto said.

First Lady Rachel Ruto, in her message, emphasized the importance of education, reflecting on her time as a teacher. She pledged to support initiatives ensuring no child’s education is hindered by hunger. “Having been a teacher, I understand how difficult it is to teach a hungry child. A plate of food is power in a child’s hands,” she stated.

Focus on Housing and Sustainability

President Ruto also addressed the government’s affordable housing initiative, describing it as vital for fostering inclusivity and equity. “Every brick you lay takes our country forward towards a future of dignity, security, and inclusive growth. By constructing these homes, we are building lasting hope for Kenyan families,” he noted.

The First Lady encouraged Kenyans to adopt sustainable farming practices, highlighting the benefits of kitchen gardens. “A kitchen garden is a gift that keeps giving, providing families with fresh, healthy meals. This Christmas, you can transform your meal table by stepping out to cultivate a little,” she advised.

Tree Planting and Climate Action

President Ruto reiterated the government’s ambitious plan to plant 15 billion trees by 2032, aiming to increase Kenya’s forest cover to 30 percent. He called on Kenyans to take part in this national effort.

“Planting trees is an act of hope. It reminds us that our actions today can make a difference for future generations. Trees protect our rivers, water catchment areas, combat climate change, and beautify our land. This program is a collective expression of hope for a beautiful and bountiful Kenya,” he said.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

3 French Tourists Injured in Magina Road Accident, Authorities Investigating

This incident follows another tragic accident on Monday in which seven people died and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash at Matauro,...

17 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tragic Double Death: Kamandura Village Reels from Murder-Suicide

The tragedy unfolded on Sunday evening when the victim, returning home from a Chama meeting at Kamirithu Shopping Centre, was ambushed by her recently...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Officers Sign Performance Contracts to Enhance Accountability and Efficiency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23- Senior officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have signed performance contracts for the 2024/25 financial year, signalling a...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Cherargei Calls for Tougher Anti-Corruption Measures, Citing China’s Approach

Cherargei made the suggestion in reaction to recent reports of the Chinese government executing a former state official over corruption charges amounting to $412...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Military Chief Gen Kahariri Visits Special Forces Regiment

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) announced on Monday that the visit was part of General Kahariri’s end-of-year tour, aimed at engaging with the regiment’s...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Southern Bypass Closed for Maintenance from Dec 24 to Jan 5

The affected stretch, between the Ole Sereni Interchange and the Ngong Road Interchange, will be closed on both carriageways from Tuesday, December 24, 2024,...

22 hours ago

County News

Robbery Suspect Linked to Drug Peddling Arrested in South Kanyaluo

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue, with police working to establish any potential links to other criminal activities in the region.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior PS Omollo Slams Gachagua’s Claims on Illicit Alcohol as Reckless and Baseless

Gachagua had alleged that the government was deliberately targeting Mt. Kenya residents by facilitating the distribution of illicit and counterfeit alcohol.

1 day ago