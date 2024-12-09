Connect with us

Africa

President Ruto congratulates Ghana’s President-elect Mahama

Published

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9– President William Ruto has congratulated newly elected President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama of the Nation Democratic Congress(NDC) on his election victory.

The move comes after the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat in Saturday’s polls.

President Ruto in a statement Monday, commended the successful conduct of the recent elections in the West African nation.

He praised Ghana for its “democratic maturity and institutional integrity” which he described as vital for the country’s long-term stability and development.
 
“Your Excellency, I must at the outset commend Ghana for the conduct of the just-ended elections which clearly demonstrated your country’s democratic maturity and institutional integrity; factors critical to the sustainable stability and development of your great country,” President Ruto said in his message to the newly elected leader.

Ruto further noted that President-elect Mahama’s” decisive victory”  in the elections was a clear indication of the trust the Ghanaian people have in his leadership and vision.

The President expressed confidence that the newly elected leadership would continue to drive the country’s development agenda forward with dedication and commitment.

Acknowledging the strong historical ties between Kenya and Ghana, President Ruto highlighted the shared struggles for self-determination and mutual aspirations for peaceful and prosperous nations.

He stressed that the “deep-rooted friendship” between the two countries forms the foundation for further cooperation.

“As you assume office, I take cognizance of the historic brotherly relations that Kenya and Ghana enjoy, founded on our common struggles for self-determination as well as the desire for peaceful and prosperous nations,” said Ruto.

President Ruto expressed his intention to further enhance bilateral, regional, and international cooperation with Ghana, particularly in areas that promote socio-economic development for both countries and the wider African continent.

President Ruto wished the new Ghanaian President good health, prosperity, and success in office, while assuring him of Kenya’s continued support in strengthening the ties between the two nations.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem,” he said.

Mahama, 65, previously led Ghana from 2012 until 2017, when he was replaced by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mahama also lost the 2020 election to the outgoing President.

The new president will be sworn in on 7 January 2025.

