Prepare for Heavy Rains Until New Year, Weatherman Warns

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 24- The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecasted rainfall in various parts of the country from December 24 to December 30.

Director of Meteorological Services David Gikungu said the rainfall will affect regions including the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central and South Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands, and the Coast.

Gikungu noted that afternoon and nighttime showers and thunderstorms are expected in several areas, occasionally reducing to a few places during the first half of the forecast period.

However, Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya will remain generally sunny and dry, with nights expected to be partly cloudy. Some areas may experience light rains on Wednesday morning.

“Average daytime (maximum) temperatures of more than 30°C will be experienced in several parts of the country, including the Coast, Northeastern, Northwestern Kenya, and parts of the Highlands West of the Rift Valley and Southeastern Lowlands,” the forecast indicated.

Cooler nights are expected in the Central Highlands, Central and South Rift Valley, and parts of the Southeastern Lowlands, with temperatures dropping below 10°C.

Gikungu also highlighted an increase in rainfall amounts over most areas in the week of December 16 to December 22 compared to the previous week. However, the Coastal region experienced a decrease in rainfall during the same period.

