NATIONAL NEWS

Politrack Africa: Joho top perfoming CS with 67.3pc score

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has emerged as the top performing Cabinet Secretary with an approval rating of 67.3 percent in a recent study by Politrack Africa.

According to the survey, his Environment counterpart Aden Duale came second with a 62.1 percent score.

“The study, conducted from November 19th -26th 2024, utilized random sampling method ensuring balanced representation across age groups and regions with a national representative sample size of 1,068 respondents,” the report read in part.

“Our comprehensive study directly reflects the three core functions of effective governance as outlined in international public service management standards.”

Tourism CS Rebecca Miano came third with a 62 percent rating while Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi was fourth with 61.7 percent.

 Other notable performers include prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who secured a 60.3 percent rating, Treasury CS John Mbadi (57.5 percent), Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development CS Alice Wahome (56.4 percent) and Deborah Barasa (Health) with 54.2 percent.

Kipchumba Murkomen (Sports) and his Investment and Trade counterpart ranked 9th and 10th respectively at 53.3 percent and 52.6 percent respectively.

The study encompassed three main aspects including support to proper and effective government decision-making, effective implementation of government priorities and maintenance of an impartial and confident civil service.

PHIDEL KIZITO

