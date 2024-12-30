Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Police, protestors in running battles amid anti-abduction protests in Nairobi CBD

Protesters demanding an end to abductions occupied Aga Khan Walk, staging a sit-in as they call for the release of abducted youths.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – Police in Nairobi engaged protestors in running battles for most of the day on Monday following protests calling for an end to the abductions of people critical of President William Ruto’s administration.

Protesters demanding an end to abductions occupied Aga Khan Walk, staging a sit-in as they call for the release of abducted youths.

Among those reported as missing are Bill Mwangi, Peter Muteti Njeru, Bernard Kavuli, Gideon Kibet (also known as Kibet Bull), and his brother Ronny Kiplagat.

The seven missing individuals were allegedly taken by unidentified persons.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah joined the protesters, contained along the stretch by a contingent of anti-riot police monitoring the situation in the Central Business District for most of the day.

Activists staged similar protests in Mombasa, where demonstrators called for urgent action to address the rising cases of forced disappearances.

Organisers in Mombasa however called off the protest after dialogue with police who persuaded them that no abductions have occurred in the coastal city.

Habeas corpus petition

Earlier, Omtatah filed a petition in the High Court seeking to compel the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja; the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, Mohamed Amin; as well as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, to produce the seven missing individuals before the court.

He sought an order of habeas corpus directing the Respondents to produce the bodies of Gideon Kibet, Ronny Kiplagat, Steve Kavingo Mbisi, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Kelvin Muthoni in the petition filed at Kibera High Court.

Further, Omtatah asked the court to compel security agencies to produce any warrant or order for detention.

He demanded: “That the said Gideon Kibet, Ronny Kiplagat, Steve Kavingo Mbisi, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Kelvin Muthoni be forthwith released and set at liberty.”

Meanwhile, pressure continued to mount on the government to provide more clarity on the abductions, with Chief Justice Emeritus David Maraga, adding his voice on calls for an end to the abductions.

Maraga called on the state to uphold the sanctity of life and the dignity of every citizen.

