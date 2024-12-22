Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A crime scene inside a forest. FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Probe Suspected Murder Case After Two Women Found Dead in Laikipia Forest

The deceased, believed to be aged between 20 and 36, were found with personal items including a black OKING mobile phone, a bag containing an ID card bearing the name Jane Muthoni Miano, and two notebooks — one reportedly containing a suicide note and another with religious teachings.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22— Police in Laikipia East are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were discovered in the Ngarendare Forest on Friday evening, in what is suspected to be a murder case.

According to a report filed at Umande Police Station, the bodies were found by a herder grazing livestock in the forest. One body was lying on the ground, while the other was hanging from a tree.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Umande Police Station, including the Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) Laikipia East, visited the scene to collect evidence and retrieve the bodies.

The deceased, believed to be aged between 20 and 36, were found with personal items including a black OKING mobile phone, a bag containing an ID card bearing the name Jane Muthoni Miano, and two notebooks — one reportedly containing a suicide note and another with religious teachings.

Other items recovered included a Good News Bible, ATM cards from Family Bank and Equity Bank, a Naivas loyalty card, matatu tickets, a pair of scissors, keys, receipts from Waridi Utawala School, and two pairs of open ladies’ shoes.

The bodies were transported to the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary for identification and autopsy.

“Scene was documented by Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) personnel, and the bodies were moved to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue for autopsy and identification,” police said.

Authorities are working to trace the victims’ relatives to aid in the investigation.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Police probe murder of 7-year-old boy in Gem

According to Tom Aruwa, a local administrator of Nyabeda sub-location, the boy’s body was discovered Thursday morning in a thicket.

December 12, 2024

County News

Detectives probe fatal shooting of man outside his Meru home

A report filed at Kathare Police Station on Saturday, indicated that the deceased, identified as Josphat Kathurima, was found lifeless by a child fetching...

November 24, 2024

County News

DCI agents nab prime suspect linked to fatal shooting of 25-year-old in Eastleigh

The National Police Service (NPS) announced Saturday that Paul Othiambo Owuodho, alias Fazul Muhamed, 27, was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation in the Kiambiu...

November 23, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutilated Body Found Near Lang’ata Cemetery as Murders Rise in Nairobi

The identity and gender of the victim remain unknown, and detectives are expected to utilize DNA profiling for identification.

November 3, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Wells Fargo HR Manager sustained fatal head injuries, postmortem confirms

Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said Tuesday that Ayieko’s death resulted from brain hemorrhaging due to severe head trauma.

October 29, 2024

County News

DCI agents in Kilifi arrest 2 suspects linked to murder of Pwani University student

The arrests followed a report filed at the Kilifi Police Station regarding a body discovered in Kilifi's Kisumu Ndogo area.

September 9, 2024

County News

Man Killed by Mob in West Pokot After Murdering 76-Year-Old

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3—A 27-year-old man was killed by a mob in West Pokot’s Lomut area on Monday after allegedly murdering a 76-year-old man....

September 3, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Woman Dies After Being Stabbed by Lover’s Wife in Uasin Gishu

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 — A 45-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained after being attacked by the wife of the man she was...

August 27, 2024