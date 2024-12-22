Police Probe Suspected Murder Case After Two Women Found Dead in Laikipia Forest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22— Police in Laikipia East are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were discovered in the Ngarendare Forest on Friday evening, in what is suspected to be a murder case.

According to a report filed at Umande Police Station, the bodies were found by a herder grazing livestock in the forest. One body was lying on the ground, while the other was hanging from a tree.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Umande Police Station, including the Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) Laikipia East, visited the scene to collect evidence and retrieve the bodies.

The deceased, believed to be aged between 20 and 36, were found with personal items including a black OKING mobile phone, a bag containing an ID card bearing the name Jane Muthoni Miano, and two notebooks — one reportedly containing a suicide note and another with religious teachings.

Other items recovered included a Good News Bible, ATM cards from Family Bank and Equity Bank, a Naivas loyalty card, matatu tickets, a pair of scissors, keys, receipts from Waridi Utawala School, and two pairs of open ladies’ shoes.

The bodies were transported to the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary for identification and autopsy.

“Scene was documented by Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) personnel, and the bodies were moved to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue for autopsy and identification,” police said.

Authorities are working to trace the victims’ relatives to aid in the investigation.

About The Author