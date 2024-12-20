Police Chopper Dispatched to Clear Traffic on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20—The Inspector General of Police has deployed reinforcements, including a police helicopter, to tackle a major traffic snarl-up on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway reported earlier today.

The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed that general duty officers from all stations along the highway have been dispatched to assist the Traffic Police Unit in clearing the congestion and ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

“A police chopper from the National Police Service Airwing has been sent to support the Traffic Police Unit in managing the situation,” NPS said in a statement.

The NPS has appealed to motorists to adhere to traffic regulations, including observing speed limits, ensuring their vehicles are roadworthy, and avoiding overlapping, which significantly contributes to traffic congestion.

Authorities have also emphasized the importance of road safety, urging drivers to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic officers working to ease the situation.

Earlier, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed that measures are being taken to address the congestion. The agency encouraged road users to prioritize safety and responsibility.

“Motorists are urged to stay updated on traffic conditions through official communication channels and plan their journeys accordingly,” KeNHA said.

