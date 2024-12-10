Police break ‘End Femicide’ protest, seal off Jeevanjee Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Police cordoned off Nairobi’s Jeevanjee Gardens on Tuesday after lobbing teargas to disperse hundreds of activists gathering for a march against femicide and gender-based killings.

The protesters had planned to converge at the venue and then demonstrate along major streets in the city, calling on President William Ruto to declare the rising deaths of women a national disaster.

The march coincided with the conclusion of the 16 Days of Activism against GBV and aimed to bring together women, human rights activists, and allies to raise awareness about femicide, which has plagued the country in recent months.

President William Ruto has recently reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting policies that will put an end to the vice, which has resurfaced in recent months.

Ruto said the 16 days of activism would include a Safe Home, Safe Space Campaign, seeking to advocate for an end femicide.

Although the police did not comment on the Jeevanjee incident, it marked a sharp contrast to President Ruto’s position having declared support for efforts against GBV on November 20.

Speaking after engaging in a meeting with women leaders at State House, Nairobi, the President committed Sh100 million towards the Safe Home, Safe Space Campaign.

“Matters of psychological support and safe spaces for women and children are a priority in my office. Through the women’s rights advisor, we are launching the Safe Home, Safe Space campaign during the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, which will start on November 25, 2024,” said Ruto.

He also added that a committee to be led by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki had been formed to come up with actionable and lasting solutions to end femicide entirely.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has recently reported 94 cases of women and girls killed between 2021 and 2024, with 65 suspects charged in connection with these murders.

