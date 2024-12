0 SHARES Share Tweet

President William Ruto is leading the nation in marking this year’s Jamhuri Day, commemorating 61 years since Kenya became a republic on December 12, 1964.

Gambia’s President Adama Barrow is the Chief Guest at this year’s celebrations.

Barrow arrived in the country on Wednesday evening and was received by Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi and Mining CS Ali Hassan Joho.

This year’s celebrations theme focused on Jobs, Labour, Migration, Entertainment, and Entrepreneurship.

