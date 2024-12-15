Connect with us

The new pricing will see Nairobi residents pay Sh176.29 for a litre of petrol, Sh165.06 for diesel, and Sh148.39 for kerosene/FILE

FUEL PRICES

Petrol, diesel down Sh4 and Sh3 on reduced landing costs

EPRA revealed pump prices for Super Petrol would drop by Sh4.37, while Diesel and Kerosene would decrease by Sh3.00 each effetive Sunday.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 15 — The Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a continued reduction in the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene, citing lower landed costs of imported fuel products as a key factor.

In its latest price review on Saturday, EPRA revealed pump prices for Super Petrol would drop by Sh4.37, while Diesel and Kerosene would decrease by Sh3.00 each effetive Sunday.

“The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 4.46 per cent from US$641.14 per cubic metre in October 2024 to US$612.53 per cubic metre in November 2024,” EPRA said.

“Diesel and Kerosene recorded increases of 5.76 per cent and 1.87 per cent, respectively, but overall adjustments allowed for a reduction in pump prices.”

The new pricing will see Nairobi residents pay Sh176.29 for a litre of petrol, Sh165.06 for diesel, and Sh148.39 for kerosene.

In Mombasa, corresponding prices are slightly lower, at Sh173.05, Sh161.82, and Sh145.15 respectively.

The revised prices which will remain in force until January 14 include a 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) in accordance with the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, and adjusted excise duties per inflation guidelines.

EPRA underscored its commitment to monitoring market trends and ensuring that price adjustments reflect real-time cost fluctuations.

