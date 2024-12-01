P.L.O. Lumumba Urges Africa to Embrace Technology for Development

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUU, Kenya Dec 1 – Renowned lawyer and Pan-Africanist P.L.O. Lumumba has criticized Africa’s failure to fully leverage technology, emphasizing its potential to transform the continent’s development and global competitiveness.

Speaking during a keynote address at the African Talent Campus in Kisumu on Saturday, Lumumba lamented Africa’s sluggish adoption of technological advancements. The event was hosted in collaboration with the GATES Africa Training Centre and the Management University of Africa (MUA).

“If Africa today is lagging behind, it is because she is not consuming the technology that she ought to consume,” Lumumba stated.

Missed Revolutions

He highlighted Africa’s missed opportunities during the first and second industrial revolutions, noting that the continent has yet to catch up.

“In my opinion, Africa has not even gone through the agrarian revolution. If you look at how we till our land, it is the same way Adam and Eve did. If you look at how we plough our fields, it is the same way Abraham in the Bible did,” Lumumba said.

He called for urgent technological adoption across all sectors, stressing that technology is critical for Africa to compete globally and ensure no one is left behind.

Learning from Others

Lumumba urged Africa to draw lessons from other nations, citing the Dutch as an example of using technology to combat floods.

“Why should floods still displace families in this era of technological advancements? It is high time we replicate technologies used in other parts of the world, such as the Netherlands, to address our challenges,” he said.

Building Capabilities in Science and Technology

Lumumba advocated for the continent to leap forward by prioritizing science and technology as key drivers of progress.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There is a saying: ‘Competition is the law of the jungle, and cooperation is the law of civilization.’ Africa must decide to embrace both to compete globally,” he added.

Calls for Talent-Based Education

Prof. Humphrey Oborah, GATES Africa’s Head of Mission, underscored the importance of talent-based training to equip graduates with skills to create opportunities.

“Let us identify the talents of our children at an early age so they can pursue careers that align with their strengths, rather than chasing unachievable dreams,” Prof. Oborah said.

Institutions Must Adapt

MUA Vice-Chancellor Prof. Washington Okeyo echoed these sentiments, urging higher learning institutions to align their programs with technological advancements to address Africa’s unique challenges.

“African problems can be resolved through innovative solutions taught in our universities. Everyone must adapt to the evolving technological landscape,” he said.

The conference concluded with a resounding call for Africa to embrace technology as a tool for transformation and to foster a competitive edge in the global arena.

About The Author