Sudi Calls Churches Rejecting Political Donations ‘Pretenders’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has criticized church leaders rejecting donations from politicians, labeling them as pretenders.

Sudi argued that since churches do not hold elective positions or receive government funding, there is no justification for rejecting contributions from genuine donors.

“Sometimes, when development projects arise in churches, some believers avoid fundraisers due to financial challenges. Yet, others object to donations meant to help,” Sudi said during a service at AIC Pioneer Church in Eldoret.

He defended political donations as acts of thanksgiving, adding that he has contributed to church projects throughout his life, even before entering politics.

His remarks follow the Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi’s recent rejection of a KSh2.6 million donation from President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during a service at Soweto Catholic Church in November 2024. State House later clarified that President Ruto had not been refunded despite the church’s public refusal of the funds.

Sudi, a close ally of the President, pledged to support a KSh27 million Sunday school project in Eldoret, affirming his unwavering commitment to church donations. “Sometimes, we pledge what we don’t have, but through God’s grace, we manage,” he stated.

He also defended Ruto, highlighting his long-standing tradition of supporting church projects and service to God. Sudi criticized churches citing ethical reasons for rejecting the President’s donations, accusing them of hypocrisy as they had accepted similar contributions in the past.

The service was attended by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, Nominated MP Joseph Wainaina, and Health PS Mary Muthoni.

