Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi (right), received an honorary doctorate on December 20, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

Oscar Sudi Awarded Honorary Doctorate in Leadership

The conferment ceremony, held at the Eldoret National Polytechnic, also celebrated graduates from various disciplines.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 — Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has been conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership, Administration, and Management by Northwestern Christian University.

Sudi has faced criticism often defending himself after his academic credentials were challenged in court, in which he eventually won.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Sudi emphasized the boundless nature of education.

“This recognition underscores the limitless nature of education—it truly has no limits,” he remarked.

The legislator also congratulated the graduates, urging them to strive for positive impact in their respective careers.

“To the graduates, congratulations on this remarkable milestone. May your journeys ahead be impactful and inspiring,” he said.

The honorary degree acknowledges Sudi’s contributions to leadership and public service.

The ceremony attracted notable guests, education stakeholders, and families, all gathered to celebrate academic achievements and milestones.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

