Oscar Sudi Awarded Honorary Doctorate in Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 — Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has been conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership, Administration, and Management by Northwestern Christian University.

Sudi has faced criticism often defending himself after his academic credentials were challenged in court, in which he eventually won.

The conferment ceremony, held at the Eldoret National Polytechnic, also celebrated graduates from various disciplines.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Sudi emphasized the boundless nature of education.

“This recognition underscores the limitless nature of education—it truly has no limits,” he remarked.

The legislator also congratulated the graduates, urging them to strive for positive impact in their respective careers.

“To the graduates, congratulations on this remarkable milestone. May your journeys ahead be impactful and inspiring,” he said.

The honorary degree acknowledges Sudi’s contributions to leadership and public service.

The ceremony attracted notable guests, education stakeholders, and families, all gathered to celebrate academic achievements and milestones.

