Onyonka declines New Year’s Eve Dinner invitation over abductions, graft

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has declined an invitation to the State New Year’s Eve Dinner at the Kisii State Lodge citing dissatisfaction with President William Ruto’s leadership.

In a statement, Onyonka Onyonka criticized the government for failing to address abductions, corruption, and human rights violations.

He further called the year ‘tumultuous and painful’ for many Kenyans.

“We are ending our year at a very low end! Kenyans have asked, begged, and pleaded with President Ruto to which he has given a deaf ear! Fidelity to our constitution is paramount to all Kenyans. We have always expected and hoped that the president would uphold the rule of law, but this has failed,” he stated.

According to Onyonka, most Kenyans have had a difficult year in 2024, especially those who have been leading the opposition against President Ruto’s administration.

“Therefore, because of my deeply held views on these issues, I will not be attending the State New Year – Eve Dinner at the Kisii State Lodge, on the evening of Tuesday, 31st December 2024, in my capacity as the Senator of Kisii County,” he said.

Senator Onyonka declared that instead, he will support Kenyan families who are in excruciating suffering as they search for loved ones whose whereabouts are still unknown.

“I’m uncomfortable with the idea that some of us will be normal, happy and excited with color and pomp when other Kenyan families are agonizing in pain looking for their loved ones to share during this season, but in vain,” he stated.

The lawmaker urged President Ruto to put an immediate end to the continuous kidnappings, claiming that his administration has not taken full responsibility for the increasing number of abductions that the nation is experiencing.

On Monday, Police in Nairobi engaged protestors in running battles for most part of the day following protests that called for an end to the abductions of critics of President William Ruto’s administration.

Protesters demanding an end to abductions occupied Aga Khan Walk, staging a sit-in as they called for the release of abducted youths.

Among those reported as missing include Bill Mwangi, Peter Muteti Njeru, Bernard Kavuli, Gideon Kibet (also known as Kibet Bull), and his brother Ronny Kiplagat.

The seven missing individuals were allegedly taken by unidentified persons.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) further condemned President Ruto’s recent “confession” to orchestrating abductions of dissenting voices in the country.

The commission described the revelation as a “damning admission” and warned that it further exposes Ruto’s “unfitness for public office,” equating such actions to tyranny rather than democratic governance.

“We demand the immediate release of all abducted Kenyans under Ruto’s command who are being held in undisclosed locations,” the Commission stated.

