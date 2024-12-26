Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Senator's remarks came in response to a statement by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, who denied any police involvement in the abductions, asserting that IPOA is investigating the cases./FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah faults ‘reckless’ police response to abductions, vows Senate inquiry

Omtatah criticized the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), questioning its ability to effectively investigate the abductions. He argued that IPOA, as a civilian body, lacks the capacity to probe incidents involving uniformed police officers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 — Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has vowed to introduce a motion in the Senate calling for an urgent inquiry into the growing cases of abductions targeting individuals critical of President William Ruto’s administration.

Omtatah emphasized that the inquiry would address a series of forced disappearances that date back to June 2024, following protests against the Finance Bill.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Senate must discuss the issue of abductions as a matter of national urgency when we resume our sittings,” Omtatah said told the press on Thursday, expressing concern over the rising number of young people who have vanished under mysterious circumstances.

“We may need to upgrade this motion into a full-scale inquiry by the Senate,” he added.

Omtatah criticized the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), questioning its ability to effectively investigate the abductions. He argued that IPOA, as a civilian body, lacks the capacity to probe incidents involving uniformed police officers.

The Senator held that the only body with the authority and expertise to investigate such matters is the Internal Affairs Unit whose disbandment he dispproved.

‘Reckless’ response

The Senator’s remarks came in response to a statement by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, who denied any police involvement in the abductions, asserting that IPOA is investigating the cases.

Omtatah dismissed the response as “reckless”, suggesting it reflected a deeper, more sinister motive.

He claimed that IPOA is largely ineffective in curbing police excesses and that Kanja’s statement hinted at police complicity in the abductions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The country is grappling with growing alarm over the abductions of young people who have voiced opposition to the government.

Over the weekend, four individuals — Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Naomi — were reportedly abducted across Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado counties.

All four victims had been vocal on the social media platform X, sharing satirical or altered images of President Ruto.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja denies police involvement in abductions, denounces ‘malicious’ misinformation

Inspector General Douglas Kanja emphasized that the police are constitutionally mandated to arrest criminal offenders through lawful procedures, not to abduct citizens.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah denies aiding the abduction of online satirist Kibet Bull

Omtatah dismissed the claims as a fabricated narrative, describing them as an attempt to cast him as a villain in a fictional story.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila regrets ‘primitive’ abductions amid disappearances of online agitators

Raila warned that the continuation of these incidents posed a significant threat to national security.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA activates probe on abductions linked to AI misinformation

IPOA expressed concern over rising cases of abductions reportedly involving members of the National Police Service (NPS) terming which it termed unacceptable.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges caution on roads amid worrying crash deaths

Ruto acknowledged that Christmas is a time of celebration but warned that overindulgence can lead to accidents, injuries, and loss of life.

1 day ago

County News

Ruto commits govt funding to cover burial expenses for victims of toxic liquor

The government will fully fund the burial costs for the three victims who died after consuming the toxic alcohol in Lanet on December 22.

1 day ago

Top stories

LSK Demands Release of Influencers Allegedly Abducted For Criticising President Ruto

Despite police denials, Kenya has seen a worrying rise in abductions in recent months, with many linking the surge to the aftermath of Gen...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly to Hold Approval Hearings for Cabinet Nominees on January 14

The nominees include Mutahi Kagwe for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, William Kabogo for the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital...

2 days ago