Omtatah faults ‘reckless’ police response to abductions, vows Senate inquiry

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 — Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has vowed to introduce a motion in the Senate calling for an urgent inquiry into the growing cases of abductions targeting individuals critical of President William Ruto’s administration.

Omtatah emphasized that the inquiry would address a series of forced disappearances that date back to June 2024, following protests against the Finance Bill.

“The Senate must discuss the issue of abductions as a matter of national urgency when we resume our sittings,” Omtatah said told the press on Thursday, expressing concern over the rising number of young people who have vanished under mysterious circumstances.

“We may need to upgrade this motion into a full-scale inquiry by the Senate,” he added.

Omtatah criticized the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), questioning its ability to effectively investigate the abductions. He argued that IPOA, as a civilian body, lacks the capacity to probe incidents involving uniformed police officers.

The Senator held that the only body with the authority and expertise to investigate such matters is the Internal Affairs Unit whose disbandment he dispproved.

‘Reckless’ response

The Senator’s remarks came in response to a statement by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, who denied any police involvement in the abductions, asserting that IPOA is investigating the cases.

Omtatah dismissed the response as “reckless”, suggesting it reflected a deeper, more sinister motive.

He claimed that IPOA is largely ineffective in curbing police excesses and that Kanja’s statement hinted at police complicity in the abductions.

The country is grappling with growing alarm over the abductions of young people who have voiced opposition to the government.

Over the weekend, four individuals — Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Naomi — were reportedly abducted across Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado counties.

All four victims had been vocal on the social media platform X, sharing satirical or altered images of President Ruto.

