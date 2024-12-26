Connect with us

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah denies aiding the abduction of online satirist Kibet Bull

Omtatah dismissed the claims as a fabricated narrative, describing them as an attempt to cast him as a villain in a fictional story.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has refuted allegations linking him to the abduction of social media activist and cartoonist Kibet Bull, popularly known as Yoko.

In a statement on Wednesday, Omtatah dismissed the claims as a fabricated narrative, describing them as an attempt to cast him as a villain in a fictional story.

“I have spent my life standing up for justice, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights,” he said.

“To suggest that I would ‘sell out’ young activists is not only absurd but deeply insulting.”

Kibet was abducted on Tuesday shortly after meeting the senator.

However, Omtatah maintained that their meeting was conducted in good faith, similar to many interactions he has with citizens on a daily basis.

His comments come amid growing concerns over the increasing abductions of young people critical of President William Ruto’s administration.

These abductions are allegedly carried out by unidentified individuals believed to be security operatives.

Over the weekend, four individuals—Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Naomi—were reportedly abducted.

The victims, all active on social media platform X, had shared altered AI-generated images of President Ruto.

On Tuesday, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga condemned the abductions, calling them “primitive and retrogressive.”

Odinga’s remarks echoed mounting pressure from other leaders, including Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who urged the government to end the culture of enforced disappearances.

