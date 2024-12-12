Connect with us

Interior PS Raymond Omollo./FILE/MINA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Omollo regrets teargassing of ‘End Femicide’ protesters in Nairobi

Omollo explained that while the police’s initial intent may have been to enforce law and order, their actions likely escalated beyond acceptable boundaries.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has condemned the police’s teargassing and arrest of ‘End Femicide’ demonstrators on Tuesday, calling the actions unacceptable, regrettable, and unfortunate.

Speaking on Wednesday, Omollo said such conduct on International Human Rights Day highlighted the challenges Kenya faces in policing.

Omollo explained that while the police’s initial intent may have been to enforce law and order, their actions likely escalated beyond acceptable boundaries.

He acknowledged the importance of the demonstrations in raising awareness about femicide on International Human Rights Day and emphasized that those found culpable for the police misconduct would face legal consequences.

“It is something that we deeply regret. We have internal processes within the police structure, and anyone found culpable will be subjected to the legal process and established protocols. We have had discussions with the Inspector General of Police, and it is regrettable—something that should not have happened in the first place,” Omollo said.

Omollo also noted the country’s growing concerns about the rising cases of femicide, underlining the importance of such marches in sensitizing the public to the issue.

The US Embassy in Kenya criticized the police actions, calling them concerning, particularly on a day meant to honor human rights. The Embassy reiterated its commitment to supporting stakeholders’ efforts to end femicide in Kenya and uphold human rights.

“It is regrettable and concerning to see police action against Kenyans exercising their constitutional rights to assemble and protest peacefully. On International Human Rights Day and every day, the United States supports efforts to #EndFemicideKE and protect the human rights of all people,” read a statement from the Embassy.

On Tuesday, police cordoned off Nairobi’s Jeevanjee Gardens and dispersed hundreds of activists with teargas as they gathered for a march against femicide and gender-based killings.

Declaring femicide a national disaster

The protesters had planned to converge at the venue and march along major streets in the city, urging President William Ruto to declare the rising deaths of women a national disaster.

The march coincided with the conclusion of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and aimed to unite women, human rights activists, and allies to raise awareness about the femicide crisis that has gripped the country in recent months.

President William Ruto has recently reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting policies aimed at eradicating the vice, which has resurfaced in recent months.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reported 94 cases of women and girls killed between 2021 and 2024, with 65 suspects charged in connection with these murders.

