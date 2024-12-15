Connect with us

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba

EDUCATION

Ogamba ejects UoN Council member amid stalemate over EACC dossier

No explanation was provided for the revocation, adding to the ongoing controversies surrounding the leadership of the council and the university.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 — Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos has revoked the appointment of Joel Kibe as a member of the University of Nairobi Council.

The revocation, announced in a gazette notice dated December 13, takes effect immediately.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 36 (1) (d) of the Universities Act, 2012, as read together with Section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Education revokes the appointment of Joel Kibe as a member of the Council of the University of Nairobi, with effect from the 13th December, 2024,” the notice read circulated on Sunday.

Kibe had been appointed by the former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu for a three-year term starting October 13, 2023.

No explanation was provided for the revocation, adding to the ongoing controversies surrounding the leadership of the council and the university.

This development comes as the National Assembly Education Committee scrutinizes the University of Nairobi Council over alleged mismanagement and governance crises.

On December 3, 2024, lawmakers revisited issues such as the contested removal of Prof. Stephen Kiama as Vice-Chancellor and findings from a recent Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigation.

EACC probe

Committee Chairperson Julius Melly, who represents Tinderet, expressed concern over the governance challenges at Kenya’s premier university.

He highlighted irregular administrative actions, including the creation of unauthorized positions and the appointment of unqualified personnel.

Central to the controversy is the creation of 14 new administrative positions by the University Council on July 12, 2021, including the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO).

The EACC found that these positions were established without aligning the university’s statutory instruments with the Universities Act of 2012, which requires Cabinet Secretary approval for such changes.

“The Council violated Section 22A of the Universities Act by failing to amend the University Charter and statutes. This oversight renders the positions illegal, null, and void,” the EACC stated in its findings, outlined in a letter dated October 4.

During a hearing, committee members demanded explanations from the UoN Council, accusing it of undermining the university’s governance and integrity.

The lawmakers also criticized the Council for mishandling Prof. Kiama’s removal, which they argued has deepened instability at the institution.

The EACC has directed the University Council to take corrective administrative actions within 30 days to address irregularities identified during its probe.

The Commission also called for compliance with the Universities Act, 2012, requiring the alignment of the university’s charter and statutes when creating new positions.

Additionally, it urged the Council to expedite the resolution of pending court cases related to the administrative reorganization.

