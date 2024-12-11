Connect with us

Waita, a Kenyan advocate, previously served as Deputy Head of Public Service during President Kenyatta's first term, working under Joseph Kinyua

NATIONAL NEWS

Nzioka Waiti to join Tony Blair Institute as Managing Director for Africa



Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Chief of Staff, Nzioka Waita, is set to join the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) as the new Managing Director for Africa Advisory.

Announcing the appointment on Wednesday, TBI praised Waita as a professional whose unparalleled skills and experience will significantly contribute to the organization’s mission of shaping the global political landscape.

Waita welcomed the appointment.

“I will be working alongside a team of like-minded thinkers and doers who are committed to supporting leaders across African governments,” Waita said while accepting the position.

TBI is a global team of political strategists, policy experts, and delivery practitioners working with political leaders to drive meaningful change around the world.

With operations in over 40 countries, TBI supports governments and leaders by providing advice on strategy, policy, and delivery while leveraging the power of technology to enhance these efforts.

Agriculture support

In Kenya, the organization has been collaborating with the government on developing an agricultural-data platform.

Known as the Agricultural Sector Data Gateway (ASDG), the platform integrates various information streams into a single hub, serving as a one-stop resource for high-quality data to inform government initiatives and help farmers improve yields.

According to TBI, the platform will play a critical role in advancing Kenya’s goal of achieving food and nutrition security for all.

The Tony Blair Institute operates projects in 14 African countries, impacting a combined population of over 460 million people.

Waita, a Kenyan advocate, previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Deputy Head of Public Service during President Kenyatta’s first term, working under Joseph Kinyua.

Following Kenyatta’s re-election, Waita was appointed Chief of Staff and Head of the President’s Delivery Unit on January 5, 2018.

In 2022, he ran for the Machakos gubernatorial seat but conceded defeat after losing to Wavinya Ndeti.

Waita has been honored with the Order of the Golden Heart national decoration in recognition of his contributions to managing national development programs.

President Kenyatta conferred upon him Kenya’s third-highest civilian award during the 59th Madaraka Day Celebrations.

