NTSA gives dealers 2 weeks to list unregistered cars on its portal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has warned vehicle dealers and showroom operators of license revocation should they fail to document all vehicles in the yards.

Director General George Njao in a notice Friday announced that dealers must comply by Monday, December 16, 2024, or face severe consequences, including impoundment of unregistered vehicles.

The government’s directive follows a recent multi-agency revalidation exercise involving NTSA, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Financial Reporting Center (FRC), and the Directorate of Immigration Services (DIS).

According to the regulator, this operation exposed several non-compliant operators across the country, prompting the move by the government.

“Following the completion of the initiative, the Authority notes that several motor vehicle dealers are holding unregistered motor vehicles in their premises, contrary to the requirements of the Traffic Act, Cap 403,”read the notice by Njao in part.

He noted that Industry experts suggest that some dealers delay vehicle registration to avoid depreciation in value over time, a practice he insists violates the Traffic Act, creating loopholes that the government is keen to close.

According to Njao, the compliance directive is anchored on rapping in revenue through registration fees

Currently, the cost of registering a vehicle ranges between Sh1, 700 and Sh16, 000, depending on engine capacity.

