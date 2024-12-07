Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The agency issued the cautionary statement on Saturday amid an influx in vehicles operating outside the regulatory framework as Kenyans head for festivities upcountry/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA gives dealers 2 weeks to list unregistered cars on its portal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has warned vehicle dealers and showroom operators of license revocation should they fail to document all vehicles in the yards.

Director General George Njao in a notice Friday announced that dealers must comply by Monday, December 16, 2024, or face severe consequences, including impoundment of unregistered vehicles.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The government’s directive follows a recent multi-agency revalidation exercise involving NTSA, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Financial Reporting Center (FRC), and the Directorate of Immigration Services (DIS).

According to the regulator, this operation exposed several non-compliant operators across the country, prompting the move by the government. 

“Following the completion of the initiative, the Authority notes that several motor vehicle dealers are holding unregistered motor vehicles in their premises, contrary to the requirements of the Traffic Act, Cap 403,”read the notice by Njao in part.

He noted that Industry experts suggest that some dealers delay vehicle registration to avoid depreciation in value over time, a practice he insists violates the Traffic Act, creating loopholes that the government is keen to close. 

According to Njao, the compliance directive is anchored on rapping in revenue through registration fees

Currently, the cost of registering a vehicle ranges between Sh1, 700 and Sh16, 000, depending on engine capacity.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ emeritus Mutunga calls for overhaul of Kenya’s political structure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7– Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has called for a comprehensive overhaul of Kenya’s political framework, citing concerns over the current...

18 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CSOs want HIV included under chronic diseases in new health care scheme

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 7 – Civil society organizations (CSOs) advocating for TB, HIV and malaria patients across the country are demanding the inclusion of...

23 mins ago

Africa

Can Raila convince Africa in AU Chair debate on December 13?

While Raila's previous national debates in Kenya during his presidential campaigns in 2013 and 2017 were not seen as convincing, according to opinion surveys...

52 mins ago

Kenya

Justice Lenaola urges IEBC reconstitution to avert 2027 polls crisis

The electoral communion remained a shell of itself following the resignation of most of the four commissioners in the heat of the contested 2022...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

29 security officers killed in line of duty in the last one year

18 of those who died are drawn from Kenya Police Service and 10 from Administration Police Service.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto signs County Allocation Bill 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – President William Samoei Ruto has assented to the County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2024. This divides the equitable share...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges universities to allow students with fee balances to sit for exams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – President William Ruto has urged public universities to allow students utilizing the  new funding model to sit for their...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja clarifies Uhuru Park to be leased only for recreation

Sakaja stated that city hall is looking to add value to these spaces by introducing amenities such as food stalls, bouncing castles, recreation facilities,...

23 hours ago