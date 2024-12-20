NPS to Launch Digital Police Stations, Boost Professionalism Among Commanders

0 SHARES Share Tweet



NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20—The National Police Service (NPS) has reaffirmed its commitment to adopting digital technology and fostering professionalism to transform police stations into centers of excellence.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja announced the plans during the closing ceremony of the National Police Service County Commanders Strategic Leadership Course No. 1/2024, held at the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong.

Kanja revealed that the NPS is in the advanced stages of digitizing key services, including the Occurrence Book (OB), as part of efforts to enhance efficiency in service delivery.

“We are going to integrate digital services into our operations. By February, we aim to launch digital police stations where citizens can report crimes via mobile phones without necessarily visiting a physical station,” said Kanja. “This will not only enhance efficiency but also ensure that Kenyans receive the quality of service they deserve.”

Leadership Training for County Commanders

The five-week training program brought together 80 county commanders—67 men and 13 women—from the Administration Police Service (APS), Kenya Police Service (KPS), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). The course focused on strategic leadership and operational efficiency in line with NPS’s broader mission.

Kanja urged the newly trained commanders to embrace collaboration in implementing the planned changes and to ensure the momentum is sustained by cascading the knowledge to their teams. He also stressed the importance of prioritizing the mental wellness of officers.

“Our officers must be taken care of. Mental wellness plays a critical role and is something we all need to understand,” he emphasized.

Integrity and Accountability

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin echoed Kanja’s sentiments, urging officers to apply their newly acquired skills with integrity and professionalism.

“Times have changed, and we must keep learning and sharing skills. Our sole objective is to serve the people of Kenya with integrity and professionalism,” Amin said.

Acknowledging past incidents of misconduct that have tarnished the police’s reputation, Amin called on commanders to uphold the highest standards of integrity.

“As commanders, you must exercise the highest level of integrity and ensure your stations become centers of excellence,” he said.

Service Delivery and Accountability

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat also urged the commanders to champion improved service delivery in their jurisdictions while adhering to the principles of excellence and accountability.

The training course is part of the NPS’s broader strategy to enhance leadership and operational efficiency as it works towards becoming a modern, technology-driven, and citizen-centric police service.

About The Author