NEMA Suspends EIA License for Proposed Golf Range, Restaurant at Ngong Road Forest Amid Public Uproar

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 19- The National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) has suspended the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) license for a proposed restaurant and golf range at the Ngong Road Forest Station following amid public uproar.

This follows a directive from Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale in response to public outcry.

In a statement, NEMA Director General Mamo B. Mamo confirmed the suspension of EIA License No. NEMA/IEA/PSL/36483 after a field inspection revealed that the project site is within an existing pipeline wayleave in Miotoni Block.

NEMA emphasized the ecological significance of the site, noting its high biodiversity conservation value. The Authority called for a comprehensive ecological impacts and risks assessment involving broader public participation to ensure inclusivity and acceptance.

“Section 67 (2) of EMCA, 1999 states that whenever an Environmental Impact Assessment License is revoked, suspended, or cancelled, the holder thereof shall not proceed with the project until the Authority issues a new license,” read the statement.

Additionally, NEMA stated that the project’s location on a pipeline wayleave necessitates a detailed compatibility assessment and Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA) to evaluate its viability and quantify potential risks to Project Affected Persons (PAPs), properties, and the surrounding environment.

The suspension comes in the wake of Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale halting two licenses issued to Karura Golf Range Ltd for the development of a golf range, restaurant, and mini golf park in the Ngong Road Forest.

On Tuesday, Duale directed the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and NEMA to provide a detailed report on the matter within 72 hours.

“My attention has been drawn to a Special Use License (LIC005/2023) issued to Karura Golf Range Ltd by Kenya Forest Service (KFS) on 14th June 2023 for the development, operation, and management of a golf range, restaurant, and mini golf park in Ngong Road Forest, Nairobi County,” Duale stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CS’s intervention followed widespread public outcry over the potential environmental impact of the project on the forest’s biodiversity.

“My office will provide a way forward on the matter that has attracted great public interest after the briefing by the Chief Conservator of Forests and the Director General of NEMA,” Duale added.

The suspension highlights growing concerns about the need for sustainable development practices and the protection of Kenya’s natural heritage.

About The Author