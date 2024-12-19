Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ngong Road Forest Sanctuary.

Top stories

NEMA Suspends EIA License for Proposed Golf Range, Restaurant at Ngong Road Forest Amid Public Uproar

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 19- The National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) has suspended the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) license for a proposed restaurant and golf range at the Ngong Road Forest Station following amid public uproar.

This follows a directive from Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale in response to public outcry.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, NEMA Director General Mamo B. Mamo confirmed the suspension of EIA License No. NEMA/IEA/PSL/36483 after a field inspection revealed that the project site is within an existing pipeline wayleave in Miotoni Block.

NEMA emphasized the ecological significance of the site, noting its high biodiversity conservation value. The Authority called for a comprehensive ecological impacts and risks assessment involving broader public participation to ensure inclusivity and acceptance.

“Section 67 (2) of EMCA, 1999 states that whenever an Environmental Impact Assessment License is revoked, suspended, or cancelled, the holder thereof shall not proceed with the project until the Authority issues a new license,” read the statement.

Additionally, NEMA stated that the project’s location on a pipeline wayleave necessitates a detailed compatibility assessment and Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA) to evaluate its viability and quantify potential risks to Project Affected Persons (PAPs), properties, and the surrounding environment.

The suspension comes in the wake of Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale halting two licenses issued to Karura Golf Range Ltd for the development of a golf range, restaurant, and mini golf park in the Ngong Road Forest.

On Tuesday, Duale directed the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and NEMA to provide a detailed report on the matter within 72 hours.

“My attention has been drawn to a Special Use License (LIC005/2023) issued to Karura Golf Range Ltd by Kenya Forest Service (KFS) on 14th June 2023 for the development, operation, and management of a golf range, restaurant, and mini golf park in Ngong Road Forest, Nairobi County,” Duale stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CS’s intervention followed widespread public outcry over the potential environmental impact of the project on the forest’s biodiversity.

“My office will provide a way forward on the matter that has attracted great public interest after the briefing by the Chief Conservator of Forests and the Director General of NEMA,” Duale added.

The suspension highlights growing concerns about the need for sustainable development practices and the protection of Kenya’s natural heritage.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

Kenya Outlines New Waste Management Policies for Sustainability

Under the new regulations, waste collection trucks will transport these separated items to a Material Recovery Facility.

November 13, 2024

Sustainability Watch

Duale Says Real Estate Developers Worst Culprits of Nairobi River Pollution, Informal Settlements Contribute Just 1%

145 industries and real estate developments without adequate waste treatment systems are the main culprits, significantly polluting Nairobi’s rivers.

November 13, 2024

Sustainability Watch

Kenya’s Environment CS Duale Urges Global North to Meet Africa’s $1.3 Trillion Climate Finance Target at COP29

This new financing mechanism is essential for the Global South, particularly Africa, which suffers the brunt of climate change impacts despite contributing the least...

November 12, 2024

Sustainability Watch

COP29 Climate Summit Opens in Baku with Focus on Global Finance, Green Energy Solutions

Kenya's delegation, led by Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, is joined by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, representing President William...

November 11, 2024

Sustainability Watch

CS Duale Leads Kenya’s Delegation to COP 29 in Azerbaijan For Climate Confrence

Kenya has marked climate action as a national imperative, with President William Ruto positioning sustainability as a top agenda.

November 11, 2024

Sustainability Watch

Duale Urges Businesses to Embrace Sustainable Practices as Bio Foods Leads by Example

He emphasized that both private and public companies can contribute to environmental conservation by committing to long-term sustainable initiatives.

November 5, 2024

Sustainability Watch

Bio Foods Champions Sustainability with Innovative Initiatives

The company’s commitment to a sustainable future is showcased in its latest Sustainability Report, highlighting a range of initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact...

November 5, 2024

Sustainability Watch

Duale Puts Night Clubs on Notice Over Noise Pollution

Several clubs have been closed for violating noise regulations, only to reopen under unclear circumstances, raising questions about the consistency and transparency of the...

November 5, 2024