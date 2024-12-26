Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NCA disowns collapsed Rongo building, vows sanctions on engineers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – The National Construction Authority (NCA) has confirmed that the collapsed seven-story building in Rongo on Wednesday had been suspended due to structural integrity concerns.

The Authority announced it will conduct investigations to determine the cause of the collapse.

In a statement on Thursday, NCA Executive Director Maurice Akech indicated that at the time of the collapse, the project had been suspended following a routine quality assurance check by the Authority’s compliance team.

“NCA raised concerns about the structural integrity of the building under construction, and the developer was directed to produce a structural integrity report before construction could proceed,” Akech stated.

The statement promised a further assessment to inform next steps.

“A detailed investigation will be conducted in the coming days to determine the actual cause of failure for this development.”

“Any person found to have acted in contravention of the law or defied any lawful directions issued by a competent Authority will face the full force of the law,” the authority warned.

The project was registered with the NCA under registration number 51625315710072.

The developer on record is Daniel Ooko, while the consultants are Joseph Odhiambo (A577), Joel Wairua (A2699), and Brian Oluoch (Q1046).

According to the NCA, the contractor for the development is Build High Enterprises.

The site, which was closed at the time of the collapse, recorded three casualties: a security guard and two children, who were injured by falling debris and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

