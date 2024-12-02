Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KEMSA is a non-profit state corporation under the Ministry of Health established to support procurement of medical supplies for Kenya's health facilities/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

National govt, counties pledge to clear KEMSA debt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – The national and county governments have reached an agreement to pay the debt owed to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority, President William Ruto has said.

The President said counties have committed to pay Sh2 billion, while the National Government will contribute Sh1.5 billion to ensure hospitals receive sufficient medicine.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He explained that this will ensure the success of the government’s ambitious universal healthcare, Taifa Care,

“If we pay health insurance for citizens and hospitals do not have medicines, that money will go to waste,” he said. “All of us must work together to ensure we have adequate medicine, equipment and personnel because we want to succeed.”

Speaking in Wundanyi, Taita-Taveta County, during an extensive development tour, President Ruto emphasised the National Government’s commitment to fostering a strong working relationship with county governments to deliver services to the people.

He was accompanied by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Cabinet Secretaries Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Hassan Joho (Mining) and Salim Mvurya (Trade), Taita-Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime and MPs.

The President urged all Kenyans to register with the Social Health Authority to benefit from an enhanced medical insurance package designed to cater for everyone regardless of financial status.

“Do not wait until you are sick to register. Register today; it is free,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment to work with all leaders, regardless of political affiliation, to eradicate ethnicity and hatred.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mr Kingi pointed out that Taifa Care would equalise health insurance coverage between the rich and the poor.

“As the President has said, it is critical to register. If you do not register and fall ill, you will end up selling your property,” he cautioned.

Governor Mwadime commended the government for rolling out road projects in the county, pointing out that this will ease transport and movement of agricultural produce to the market.

Mvurya called on Kenyans and their leaders to support President Ruto’s efforts to unite the country.

Opiyo commended President Ruto for initiating a new chapter in the nation’s leadership by establishing a broad-based government.

Joho said he supports the President’s commitment to eradicate tribalism in the country.

The Mining Cabinet Secretary noted that the government is working to ensure minerals are processed locally to benefit residents, grow local companies and create jobs.

In Wundanyi, President Ruto commissioned the Wundanyi Sub-Station that involved the construction of 29km of a 33kV line from Voi to Mwatate, and a further 16km from Mwatate to Wundanyi.

The President connected the home of Ms Drisilla Jumwa, 86, to electricity as part of efforts to scale up the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are spending KSh1.1 billion to connect 9,000 households in Taita-Taveta County to power, including 900 beneficiaries in Wundanyi Constituency,” he explained.

Later, President Ruto flagged off Paranga Electrification project and addressed residents of Wundanyi. 

The President also launched a last mile electricity project at Sir Ramson, and laid the foundation stone for Lesesia Primary and Secondary schools.

At the same time, the President launched construction of Cess-Rekeke-Lake Jipe Road at Cessi in Taveta Constituency. 

The road will boost agricultural activities by easing transportation of farm produce, support fishing around Lake Jipe, connect Kwale County to Tsavo West National Park and Lake Jipe, and unlock economic potential in the region.

At Njukini, Taveta constituency, President Ruto commissioned a last mile electricity project at Ziwani Settlement Scheme. 

The President said the government has allocated KSh1.1 billion to expand power connectivity in the county in this financial year.

He said construction of Taveta-Njukini-Ilasit road would begin in January and, when completed, will make it easy for farmers in the region to deliver their produce to markets on time.

He said the National Government is in the final stages of completing a contract for profit sharing of proceeds from the Tsavo National Park.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Adolescents, young adults fuel HIV infections accounting for 7 in 10 new cases

The report, released on Monday, states that the highest burden of new HIV infections is among women, with 8,937 cases reported. Additionally, 3,743 children...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to roll out security strategy to promote peace, address rising political tension

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2– The government is set to unveil a comprehensive security strategy aimed at curbing criminal activities and safeguarding peace ahead of...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High court stops prosecution of Savanah Cement Chairman Benson Ndeta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – The high court has stopped the prosecution of the Savannah cement Chairman Benson Ndeta. Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued the...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tackle education barriers to empower girlchild, government urged

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Access to education for the girlchild has been termed as an easier way to achieve gender equality while transforming...

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Ethiopia and Kenya’s relations gaining momentum as they strengthen diplomatic and people-to-people ties

A delegation led by General Charles Kahariri, Chief of Staff of the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), met with Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of...

1 day ago

Capital Health

Government Raises Alarm on Mpox Risk Among Children Amid Rising Cases

Children are particularly vulnerable due to their underdeveloped immune systems.

1 day ago

County News

Kisumu Families Flee Floods as Govt Issues Evacuation Orders

The evacuation warnings follow a Kenya Meteorological Department forecast indicating persistent heavy rains in areas including the Highlands East, parts of the Rift Valley,...

2 days ago

Focus on China

Outgoing Chinese Envoy Urges Patience with President Ruto’s Economic Agenda

Zhou's remarks draw parallels between Kenya's bottom-up vision and China's economic journey, offering a hopeful lens on Ruto's transformative agenda.

2 days ago