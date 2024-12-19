Nairobi Set for Sh43.4 Billion BRT System to Tackle Traffic Woes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 19-Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced a major milestone in the city’s urban transport and infrastructure development following the national cabinet’s approval of the Sh43.4 billion Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, Sakaja confirmed that the long-awaited project would commence next year, marking a transformative solution to Nairobi’s persistent traffic congestion.

“The national government cabinet has approved this project. Once complete, the BRT will provide direct transport systems to specific destinations, saving time and addressing the issue of traffic jams in Nairobi,” said Sakaja.

The project, which had stalled due to funding challenges, received a significant boost through partnerships with the European Investment Bank, European Union, and the French Development Agency.

“The deal was sealed after months of negotiations, finalized last week when the partners visited me at City Hall,” he added.

The funding will be used to construct Line 3 of the BRT, beginning with a 12-kilometre route connecting Dandora to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) via Juja Road. The second phase will expand the network to link Tala to Dandora in the east and KNH to Ngong in the west.

“This is a game-changer for Nairobi’s transport system. The project aligns with the broader city development goals,” Sakaja stated.

In addition to the BRT system, Sakaja highlighted ongoing road rehabilitation and improvement works undertaken in collaboration with the national Ministry of Transport.

Road re-carpeting efforts have already begun, starting with the Central Business District (CBD) and extending to wards across the city.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are not just fixing roads; we are also upgrading walkways and improving street lighting. These changes will create a more accessible and safer environment for everyone. By next year, residents will begin to see tangible results,” said Sakaja.

The BRT project and related infrastructure improvements mark a critical step in Nairobi’s efforts to modernize its transport system, enhance connectivity, and improve the quality of life for its residents. With construction set to begin in 2025, the initiative is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion and support the city’s broader urban development goals.

About The Author