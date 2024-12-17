NACADA raises alarm over minors accessing alcohol in dispensing outlets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has raised concerns over the growing trend of minors accessing alcoholic beverages, particularly from dispensing outlets situated in petrol stations in some of Nairobi’s upscale neighborhoods.

In a statement on Tuesday, NACADA stated that the alarming pattern has been observed in estates such as Lavington, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, and Ngong Road, where minors are reportedly purchasing alcohol without age verification.

NACADA attributed the trend to the increased reliance on mobile money transactions, which inadvertently allow minors to bypass identification checks.

“There is a dangerous assumption that anyone with access to mobile money services is above 18 years old, which is simply not the case,” Anthony Omerikwa, NACADA’s Chief Executive Officer said.

Omerikwa reminded alcohol outlets and the public of the strict provisions under The Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, 2010 designed to curb underage drinking.

As the festive season approaches, NACADA has vowed to intensify nationwide enforcement operations in collaboration with other government agencies.

The crackdowns aim to ensure compliance with alcohol control laws and protect vulnerable populations, particularly minors.

Omerikwa reiterated the Authority’s commitment to safeguarding youth from the harmful effects of alcohol abuse.

“We will not tolerate any establishment that disregards the law, especially those endangering our children by selling alcohol to minors. The responsibility to protect our youth lies with all of us,” said Omerikwa.

NACADA has urged members of the public to remain vigilant and actively report any incidents of alcohol sales to minors.

To report violations or seek assistance regarding alcohol or drug-related concerns, Kenyans are encouraged to use NACADA’s toll-free helpline 1192.

“Together, we can safeguard our youth and ensure a responsible and safe festive season for all,” said Omerikwa.

