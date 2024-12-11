Mutua confronts critics of ‘slave trade’ labour export campaign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has urged Kenyans to ignore naysayers criticizing the State-led overseas jobs initiative, highlighting the opportunities such programs present for the country’s “brain gain.”

Speaking during a farewell meeting with successful overseas job applicants, Mutua emphasized that Kenya benefits from exporting labour, rather than losing from it.

Mutua explained that Kenyans who work in developed countries like Qatar acquire new skills and better ways of doing things, which they eventually bring back home.

“The polytechnics and TVETs are actually adjusting their curricula to meet the international standards required by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and other nations,” said the CS.

He further warned that those criticizing the initiative are likely already employed or have a source of income, even as he acknowledged the local economy’s inability to absorb all professionals.

The warning follows criticism of the overseas job recruitment activities, particularly on social media, where some Kenyans have expressed concerns.

“This is a low-key modern-day slave trade,” one critic commeted with another posting : “At your own risk.”

200 police jobs

These and similar comments prompted Mutua’s response.

The Labour Ministry boss also reiterated plans to conduct similar job interviews across all counties to decentralize the process and reach more Kenyans.

Mutua further revealed that 200 Kenyans will be joining Qatar as police officers by the end of the month, noting that security checks were still ongoing.

The CS, while bidding farewell to the successful applicants, announced that their travel arrangements would commence and continue through the weekend.

Close to 300 Kenyan nationals, who underwent rigorous interviews for Qatari jobs at KICC and Kabete National Polytechnic a few weeks ago, are part of the first batch being seen off since the initiative began.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who graced the meeting, wished departing Kenyans success in their endeavors at their workplaces abroad.

