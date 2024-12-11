Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mutua emphasized that Kenya benefits from exporting labour, rather than losing from it/Labour Ministry

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutua confronts critics of ‘slave trade’ labour export campaign

Mutua explained that Kenyans who work in developed countries like Qatar acquire new skills and better ways of doing things, which they eventually bring back home.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has urged Kenyans to ignore naysayers criticizing the State-led overseas jobs initiative, highlighting the opportunities such programs present for the country’s “brain gain.”

Speaking during a farewell meeting with successful overseas job applicants, Mutua emphasized that Kenya benefits from exporting labour, rather than losing from it.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mutua explained that Kenyans who work in developed countries like Qatar acquire new skills and better ways of doing things, which they eventually bring back home.

“The polytechnics and TVETs are actually adjusting their curricula to meet the international standards required by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and other nations,” said the CS.

He further warned that those criticizing the initiative are likely already employed or have a source of income, even as he acknowledged the local economy’s inability to absorb all professionals.

The warning follows criticism of the overseas job recruitment activities, particularly on social media, where some Kenyans have expressed concerns.

“This is a low-key modern-day slave trade,” one critic commeted with another posting : “At your own risk.”

200 police jobs

These and similar comments prompted Mutua’s response.

The Labour Ministry boss also reiterated plans to conduct similar job interviews across all counties to decentralize the process and reach more Kenyans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mutua further revealed that 200 Kenyans will be joining Qatar as police officers by the end of the month, noting that security checks were still ongoing.

The CS, while bidding farewell to the successful applicants, announced that their travel arrangements would commence and continue through the weekend.

Close to 300 Kenyan nationals, who underwent rigorous interviews for Qatari jobs at KICC and Kabete National Polytechnic a few weeks ago, are part of the first batch being seen off since the initiative began.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who graced the meeting, wished departing Kenyans success in their endeavors at their workplaces abroad.

About The Author

BRADLEY AGUTU

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

CS Mutua Declares Zero Tolerance on Harmful Practices Against Children

In addition to combatting FGM, Dr. Mutua announced that his ministry is collaborating with partners to create robust policies addressing child labor and child...

October 30, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

10 Mountain Bongos released into Laikipia’s Mawingu Mountain Bongo Sanctuary

Initially stocked with ten Mountain Bongos, the 776-acre sanctuary has since witnessed the birth of four calves.

May 8, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutua outshines Cabinet colleagues in foreign travel: TIFA study

TIFA attributed Mutua's foreign travel in the period under review to his role as Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary at the time.

February 7, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutua says probe launched on surge in hyena attacks

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua Wednesday said preliminary investigations had revealed a notable increase in the hyena population within Nairobi's Juja area...

February 7, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt seeks public views on enhanced Airbnb regulations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – The government is actively seeking public input to refine regulations governing short-stay facilities, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has...

January 31, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans urged to verify Airbnbs registration for own safety

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – The government has advised the public to verify the registration and licensing status of accommodation facilities including Airbnbs as...

January 17, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi takes up expanded role with handover of Foreign Office docket

Mudavadi vowed to address concerns of Kenyans abroad as he formally assumed the Foreign Affairs docket.

October 17, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t read too much into the Cabinet reshuffle, no one lost their job: Gachagua

NAIROBI,Kenya, Oct 6 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Kenyans not to “read too much” into the decision by President William Ruto to...

October 6, 2023