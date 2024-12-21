Murkomen Vows to Build on Kindiki’s Legacy as Interior CS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21– Kipchumba Murkomen has pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessor, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, as he officially assumes office as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration.

Speaking during Friday’s handover ceremony presided over by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who has been acting in the ministry, Murkomen expressed gratitude to President William Ruto for entrusting him with the critical role.

“To be entrusted by the President with the responsibility of serving our country in the Cabinet is a great honour and privilege. I am deeply indebted to him for reassigning me to this new role,” Murkomen said.

He commended Mudavadi for his contributions during his brief tenure overseeing the ministry and acknowledged the strong foundation laid by Kindiki over the past two years.

“I wish to appreciate the Deputy President, H.E. Prof. Kithure Kindiki, for laying a solid foundation during his two years heading the ministry,” he added.

Murkomen assured Kenyans of his commitment to continuity, emphasizing that his focus will be on delivering on the promises made by President Ruto’s administration.

“We will build on their achievements to deliver what the President promised the people of Kenya,” he affirmed.

Cabinet Reshuffle and New Role

Murkomen’s reassignment to the key security docket was announced on Thursday as part of a sweeping Cabinet reshuffle aimed at enhancing government performance under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

According to State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei, the reshuffle was intended to realign ministries, state departments, and the Foreign Service for better service delivery.

Murkomen previously served as Cabinet Secretary for Transport before a brief stint in the Sports docket. His new role places him at the helm of one of Kenya’s most critical ministries, overseeing national security and administration.

