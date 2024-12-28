Connect with us

Murkomen vows to act on cyberbullies as Ruto promises an end to abductions

Murkomen said the government will not tolerate any violations of the law, particularly those related to the dissemination of harmful or false information.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned those violating the Cyber Crimes Act, stating that they will be brought to justice and face legal consequences.

His remarks come in the wake of rising concerns over a series of abductions linked to individuals critical of President William Ruto’s administration.

In his first public statement following the troubling incidents, Murkomen said the government will not tolerate any violations of the law, particularly those related to the dissemination of harmful or false information.

“Those who commit crimes, like violating the Cyber Crimes Act, will be brought to justice and taken to court,” he declared on Friday.

Murkomen criticized parents and religious leaders, accusing them of condoning and even glorifying unacceptable behaviors, particularly the spread of manipulated AI-generated images portraying senior state officials negatively.

The CS noted that the images have raised concerns over the growing misuse of technology in Kenya.

He urged society, including parents and the church, to take responsibility for instilling proper moral values in the younger generation, emphasizing the importance of guiding children away from such harmful behavior.

The statement follows increased public anxiety over the safety of individuals who have voiced opposition to the government, with some reportedly abducted under mysterious circumstances.

Earlier, President Ruto broke his silence on the string of abductions, sharing sentiments similar to Murkomen’s.

Ruto urged parents to instill discipline in their children, emphasizing the importance of family responsibility in safeguarding the nation’s youth.

His comments, however, stopped short of acknowledging government involvement in the abductions, a growing concern that has sparked public outcry in recent weeks.

Ruto faults parents

While Ruto’s comments largely focused on the role of parents, he also stressed the need for discipline and peace among the nation’s youth.

Several youths, all of whom have expressed anger against the government, have recently disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Those missing are behind viral AI-genearted images and satire targeting President Ruto.

As of Thursday, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) reported that twenty-nine people have gone missing over the past three months, bringing the total number of abductions since June 2024 to eighty-two.

The figures include satirist Kibet Bull, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Naomi, who were reported missing from various neighborhoods in Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado over the weekend.

