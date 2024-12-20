Murkomen Pledges Commitment as Interior CS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – Kipchumba Murkomen, the Cabinet nominee for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA), has vowed to serve the nation with “honour and dignity” following reassignment to the Interior Ministry.

Murkomen expressed gratitude to President William Ruto for the appointment, pledging to advance the Kenya Kwanza administration’s national security agenda.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for this incredible opportunity to serve our great nation in this capacity,” Murkomen said. “In keeping with my oath of office, I undertake to serve with honour and dignity and to perform the functions of my office to the best of my ability.”

The nomination comes as part of a sweeping Cabinet reshuffle aimed at optimizing government performance under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). Announcing the changes on Thursday evening, State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei stated that the reshuffle was designed to realign ministries, state departments, and the Foreign Service to enhance service delivery.

Murkomen, who previously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Transport before briefly moving to Sports, takes over the critical Interior docket from Kithure Kindiki, now serving as Deputy President.

In other notable changes, former Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who served under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, was nominated to lead the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development. He replaces Dr. Andrew Karanja, who has been appointed Ambassador to Brazil. Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was tapped to head the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry, while former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo was nominated as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, replacing Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u, who has been appointed High Commissioner to Ghana.

Salim Mvurya has been reassigned to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports in a shake-up that also introduced new faces to the Cabinet.

President Ruto also unveiled key appointments to Kenya’s Foreign Service. Ababu Namwamba was named Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON). Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u was appointed High Commissioner to Ghana.

In state corporations, former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi was appointed Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority Board. Anthony Mwaura will now lead the Kenya Rural Roads Authority, while Kembi Gitura was named Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital Board.

Koskei confirmed that all appointments have been transmitted to the National Assembly for approval, in line with legal requirements. “These nominations, reassignments, and appointments underscore the President’s commitment to aligning government operations with the needs of Kenyans,” Koskei stated.

