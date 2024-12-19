Murkomen named Interior CS as Kagwe makes a come-back to Cabinet in new changes

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 19 – Kipchumba Murkomen has been named Interior Cabinet Secretary in President William Ruto’s latest Cabinet changes.
In the changes announced on Thursday evening, President Ruto nominated Mutahi Kagwe to the Livestock Ministry in far-reaching changes that also saw former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui join Cabinet as Trade CS.
Also nominated to the Cabinet is former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo who will become ICT Cabinet Secretary, replacing Margaret Nyambura who has been posted to Ghana as High Commissioner.
Developing story….