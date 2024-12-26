Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen makes Christmas visit to security units in Kerio Valley

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen toured security camps in the Kerio Valley on Wednesday where he joined officers for Christmas celebrations.

Murkomen visited several security camps in the Kerio Valley including Kainuk, Ngaratuko, Tot, and Turkwel where officers are waging war against banditry in the region.

“I commend our men and women in uniform for sacrificing family time during this festive season to secure our nation,” he stated.

The Kerio Valley, once known for persistent security challenges, has seen significant improvements thanks to the unwavering efforts of security personnel deployed in the region.

Murkomen praised the officers for their professionalism and resilience, noting that their work has been instrumental in fostering the stability and peace the region now enjoys.

Murkomen assured the officers, on behalf of the government, of continued commitment to providing resources and support to facilitate their duties.

He emphasized the crucial need to sustain peace as key contributor to national unity.

During the visit, Murkomen presented Christmas gifts and shared words of encouragement.

The Interior Ministry pledged continued support to security personnel in the Kerio Valley and across the country, with a focus on equipping officers with necessary tools and providing training to enhance their capabilities.

