Murkomen Blames Indiscipline for Traffic Gridlock on Major Highways

KISUMU, Kenya Dec 21 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has blamed the worsening traffic congestion across the country, particularly on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, on motorist indiscipline.

On Friday, thousands of commuters were stranded for hours on the busy highway as overwhelming volumes of vehicles clogged the road during the holiday exodus.

“People are driving irresponsibly and overlapping on our roads,” Murkomen stated, emphasizing that strict adherence to traffic rules is essential to addressing the issue.

The CS assured Kenyans that the government is taking steps to ensure smooth travel during the festive season, promising decisive action against offenders.

“Our security team will take stern action against those flouting traffic rules,” he warned, adding that his Ministry is working closely with the Transport Ministry to enhance road safety during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Speaking at AIC Chilchila on the Kisumu-Kericho border, where he attended his sister’s wedding mass, Murkomen reiterated the government’s commitment to security during the festive period.

He reported progress in resolving border tensions between communities in the Kisumu and Kericho counties, following discussions with security chiefs in the Nyanza region.

“The border between Kisumu and Kericho counties is now calm, which is encouraging,” Murkomen said, adding that the government will continue fostering peaceful coexistence in the region.

Accompanied by his Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Murkomen stressed the importance of national unity.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen (right) and Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo (left) during an event at AIC Chilchila on the Kisumu-Kericho border on December 21, 204.

“As a country, we cannot progress if we do not live together in peace,” he remarked.

He also expressed confidence in the government’s ability to tackle challenges threatening national stability, praising President William Ruto’s administration for its commitment to safeguarding the country.

“As Kenyans prepare for the festive season, I want to assure them of their safety,” Murkomen said.

Earlier, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah pledged Parliament’s support for the Interior Ministry, calling it the “engine of the government.”

Ichung’wah also lauded President Ruto for fostering inclusivity.

“Now, it’s no longer about who supported or voted for us—it’s about delivering services to all Kenyans,” he said.

