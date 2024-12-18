Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Weapons recovered from bandits during Operation Safe Haven in Nigeria. Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

NATIONAL NEWS

Multi-agency security operation in North Rift reduces cattle rustling by 62pc, Interior Ministry says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 — The ongoing multi-agency security operation in the North Rift region has led to a 62 percent reduction in cattle rustling, the Ministry of Interior has said.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) revealed Wednesday that cases of livestock theft have decreased significantly, with the number of stolen animals dropping from 63,054 to 23,668 since the launch of Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift in February 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The security situation in the North Rift has significantly improved and this is attributed to the efforts of this multi-agency approach,”the Ministry said in a statement.

Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift was launched to address escalating banditry, cattle rustling, and violence in nine counties—Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Marsabit, Laikipia, Isiolo, and Meru.

The operation designated hotspots in these counties as “Disturbed” and “Dangerous,” bringing together the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in a coordinated effort to restore peace and stability in the region.

MINA disclosed that security officers on the ground have successfully disarmed hundreds of bandits, dismantled hideouts, and restored stability to affected communities.

Further MINA indicated that 172 illegal firearms were collected during mopup exercises and 10,173 livestock recovered.

Additionally, 250 suspects, including 14 political leaders, have been arrested and prosecuted since the operation began.

To strengthen local security, the government has restructured the management and command of the National Police Reservists (NPR).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In 2023, 1,702 reservists were recruited and trained across Baringo, Samburu, Laikipia, Meru, Turkana, and West Pokot counties.

The Ministry further revealed that 400 reservists in Elgeyo Marakwet and Isiolo counties were rearmed to supplement ongoing security operations.

As part of broader governance reforms, the Ministry stated that the government gazetted 126 new administrative units in Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Meru, and Laikipia counties.

“This initiative is aimed at strengthening local administration, improving resource allocation, and enabling a more effective response to security challenges,” MINA said.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

13 schools still closed due to North Rift insecurity – Interior Ministry

Pupils from the affected schools have been transferred to other institutions to ensure continuity.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mwangaza to remain Meru Governor as Court extends conservatory orders against her ouster

The judge said for purposes of public interest and to preserve the petition challenging the impeachment, she can continue working as a governor until...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Unveils New Work Permits to Boost Diplomacy, Regional Integration, and Digital Jobs

The decision comes in response to frequent requests from the UN office in Nairobi, which sought a special status for staff deployed in neighbouring...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki says some affordable housing units to be ready for occupation by Jan 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya,Dec 18—Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki, has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to addressing Kenya’s housing crisis through the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP). Kindiki said...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

33 High Court judges reshuffled in changes by CJ Koome

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 18 – Thirty-three High Court judges have been transferred in changes announced by Chief Justice Martha Koome. A notice issued by...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Private Security Authority sets event security rules for festive season

The agency made it clear that any form of non-compliance—such as hiring unlicensed bouncers or crowd control staff—constitutes a criminal offense punishable under Kenyan...

1 day ago

Kenya

NACADA raises alarm over minors accessing alcohol in dispensing outlets

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has raised concerns over the growing trend...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cherargei top perfoming Senator at 19.4pc – Timely Kenya

Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang and his Kitui counterpart Enoch Wambua followed closely at 17.7 and 16.9 percent rating respectively.

1 day ago