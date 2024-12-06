Connect with us

Mudavadi to grace police, prisons memorial ceremony at APTC in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – All is set for this year’s National Police Service and Kenya Prison’s national memorial service.

The event will be staged at the National Police College Embakasi ‘A’ Campus in Nairobi on December 6, 2024.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who is the acting interior Cabinet Secretary will preside over the event.

The memorial service is held annually in honor and remembrance of the courageous souls of the National Police Service and the Kenya Prisons Service, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli on Thursday staged a rehearsal for the event saying they honor all who died in line of duty.

“Every officer embodies a true essence of heroism, and this day reminds us that while we may pursue our daily tasks, we must never forget the losses and profound void left by our brothers and sisters within our hearts and our nation.”

“As a Service, we find solace in knowing that their contributions will never be forgotten,” he said.

Dozens of police and police officers are annually killed while in line of duty.

The government has been working on a package to be paid to those killed in such circumstances amid complaints from families of the affected.

