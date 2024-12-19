Connect with us

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi delivers remarks during the launch of Kakamega Polytechnic Digital Hub/PCS

ANTI-TERROR WAR

Mudavadi Says Security Agencies Foiled 47 Terror Attacks in Two Years

The acting Interior Cabinet Secretary attributed this success to enhanced collaboration at both local and international levels, noting the role of partnerships in training and equipment support.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19-Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) Musalia Mudavadi says security agents have successfully thwarted 47 planned terrorist attacks across the country in the past two years.

Speaking Thursday during a security update, Mudavadi highlighted Kenya’s progress in combating terrorism and violent extremism, citing a significant reduction in the country’s Global Terrorism Index (GTI) score, which moved from high in 2023 to medium in 2024.

“During that period, several terrorists were eliminated, and the government secured 11 successful convictions,” Mudavadi said.

The acting Interior Cabinet Secretary attributed this success to enhanced collaboration at both local and international levels, noting the role of partnerships in training and equipment support.

The Interior Ministry revealed last year that the government allocated KSh 20 billion to modernize the country’s security apparatus. The funds have been directed towards acquiring specialized vehicles such as Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), drones, and advanced equipment to strengthen the fight against terrorism and reduce fatalities among security agents.

Despite these measures, Mudavadi noted that Al-Shabaab remains the primary terrorism threat in Kenya, particularly in the North Eastern and Coastal regions. The group often employs tactics such as Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks and ambushes targeting security personnel and critical infrastructure, including communication masts.

The latest attack occurred on December 9 in Lafey, Mandera County, where suspected Al-Shabaab militants killed a police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). The assailants reportedly stole a police vehicle after the attack. Preliminary reports indicate that another man, found abandoned in the bushes with severe injuries, had been in the vehicle during the ambush.

Mudavadi reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism, assuring the public that counter-terrorism efforts remain a top priority.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

