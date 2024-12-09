Mudavadi roots for secure digital platform to report GBV

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for the establishment of a digital center where victims of gender-based violence (GBV) can report cases in a secure and private environment.

Speaking during the launch of the Kakamega Polytechnic Digital Hub on Monday, Mudavadi emphasized that many victims fear intimidation, and such a center would enable them to share information discreetly, leading to the apprehension of culprits.

“One of the biggest challenges is the fear of intimidation when reporting cases of gender-based violence. However, through technology, we can create a strong coalition. In a private and secure environment, GBV issues can be brought to the authorities, and action can be taken against the perpetrators,” Mudavadi stated.

The government has commited Sh100 million to combat femicide and gender-based violence as part of the ongoing 16 Days of Activism Against GBV, which commenced on November 25.

Mudavadi encouraged the youth to embrace and invest in technology platforms to acquire digital skills and access online employment opportunities with companies both locally and internationally.

“Let’s embrace technology to grow our economy. I urge the youth to utilize the technology platforms we are offering to connect to global learning opportunities, gain skills, and explore e-commerce ventures,” he said.

He further highlighted the government’s efforts to leverage technology, noting its impact on revenue collection and reducing corruption.

“The government has demonstrated that adopting digital technologies enhances efficiency and creates opportunities for socio-economic transformation,” the PCS said.

“The e-Citizen platform, which recently marked one year, has significantly improved the accessibility of government services online, establishing Kenya as a global leader in this area,” Mudavadi stated.

He also mentioned other initiatives, such as the Electronic Travel Authorization system, which has boosted tourism, and the Hustler Fund, which has enabled over 21 million Kenyans to access affordable financing via their mobile phones.

As part of the Bottom-Up Transformation Agenda’s digital superhighway and creative economy pillar, the government aims to establish 1,450 digital hubs across the country.

These hubs will create quality jobs and offer additional opportunities for the youth, he noted.

