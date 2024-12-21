Connect with us

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Minister of Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi hosted Ethiopia's Justice Minister Gedion Timothewos Hessebon for high-level talks focused on peace, security, regional integration, and economic collaboration. /December 20, 2024.

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi Hosts Ethiopian Counterpart to Strengthen Kenya-Ethiopia Ties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21– Prime Cabinet Secretary and Minister of Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi on Friday held high-level talks with Ethiopia’s Justice Minister Gedion Timothewos Hessebon, focusing on deepening the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

Mudavadi said the discussions revolved around key areas of mutual interest, including peace, security, regional integration, and economic collaboration.

“Our discussions touched on key areas of shared interest at both bilateral and multilateral levels, emphasizing peace, security, and regional integration,” Mudavadi stated.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fast-tracking collaborative efforts aimed at strengthening and expanding the long-standing Kenya-Ethiopia relationship.

Mudavadi highlighted the importance of leveraging existing agreements to enhance economic ties, promote trade, and foster investment between the two countries.

“Kenya and Ethiopia remain steadfast in advancing their partnership, leveraging existing MoUs to drive trade, foster investment, and promote a unified approach to regional progress and prosperity,” he noted.

During the meeting, Mudavadi sought Ethiopia’s support for Kenya’s endorsement of Raila Odinga’s candidature for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship. The election is set for February next year.

Mudavadi reiterated Kenya’s commitment to championing Africa’s transformation agenda under the African Union’s Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.

The talks underscore Kenya and Ethiopia’s shared vision of regional stability, economic growth, and cohesive multilateral cooperation in East Africa and beyond.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

In this article:
