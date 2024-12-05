Connect with us

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi speaks during the opening of the 2024 Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Summit at Nairobi's Safari Park Hotel on October 7, 2024. /X.

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi emphasises need to empower youth on Kenya’s foreign polcy

Mudavadi stressed the importance of fostering youth inclusivity on the document.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has underscored the importance of educating and empowering the youth on Kenya’s foreign policy to take on leadership roles and the nation’s diplomatic vision in the future.

Speaking at the University of Nairobi during the 60th anniversary of the country’s diplomatic journey, Mudavadi stressed the importance of fostering youth inclusivity on the document.

He highlighted the need to channel their creativity and visionary spirit into shaping the country’s foreign policy.

“Let us turn our gaze to the vibrant untapped potential of our youth who are the dreamers, the innovators, the Gen Z, the custodians of tomorrow, their energy, creativity and earing spirit must infuse our foreign policy with renewed vigor,” Mudavadi stated.

According to Mudavadi, foreign policy should resonate with the aspirations of all Kenyans, it should be people-based and capture the dreams of the country.

He further explained that the youth’s engagement is critical for fostering a deeper understanding of foreign affairs, especially as they make up a large portion of the Kenyan population.

During a meeting with former ambassadors at the Railways Office in October 2024, Mudavadi pointed out the disconnect between the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, and the country’s diplomatic efforts.

He argued that involving young people in diplomatic decision-making is essential for the nation’s future.

“We cannot afford to overlook the voices of our youth in shaping foreign policy. Listening to the recent conversations around the table by Gen Z, it seems we have never answered certain fundamental questions about foreign service,” he said.

The President has been vocal about his vision for Africa’s unity, calling for a continent where Africans can freely trade, communicate, and explore, advocating for a visa-free Africa.

Kenya’s foreign policy has evolved over the years to reflect the nation’s priorities and global ambitions and actively shaping its foreign policy to not only strengthen its position globally but also foster inclusivity and empowerment within its domestic affairs

The Country’s foreign policy is aimed at Strengthening Diplomatic Relations Kenya has focused on building and maintaining strong diplomatic relationships with both neighboring countries and global powers. It has played a central role in the African Union (AU) and has been involved in peacekeeping and conflict resolution efforts, especially in East Africa.

