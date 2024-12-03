Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

During the hearing, committee members demanded answers from the UoN Council, accusing it of undermining the university’s integrity./CFM-FILE.

EDUCATION

MPs bash UoN Council over mismanagement citing Kiama exit, COO saga

Lawmakers recalled the contested removal of Prof. Stephen Kiama as Vice-Chancellor and findings from a recent investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) among worrying developments.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 — The National Assembly Education Committee has taken the University of Nairobi (UoN) Council to task over mismanagement of the institution, citing a series of crises at the institution.

Lawmakers recalled the contested removal of Prof. Stephen Kiama as Vice-Chancellor and findings from a recent investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) among worrying developments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Committee, chaired by Tinderet lawmaker Julius Melly, expressed concern over the governance challenges that have plagued Kenya’s premier university, highlighting irregular administrative actions, including the creation of unauthorized positions and the appointment of unqualified personnel.

At the center of the controversy is the creation of fourteen new administrative positions by the University Council on July 12, 2021, including the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO).

EACC took issue with the establishment of the positions without aligning the university’s statutory instruments with the Universities Act of 2012, which mandates Cabinet Secretary approval for such changes.

“The Council violated Section 22A of the Universities Act by failing to vary the University Charter and statutes. This oversight renders the positions illegal, null, and void,” the EACC stated in its findings contained in a letter dated October 4.

The investigation also spotlighted Brian Ouma, the acting COO, whose academic qualifications EACC found unrecognized in Kenya.

Ouma presented a Bachelor of Philosophy degree from Pontifical Urbaniana University, which the Commission for University Education (CUE) has declared non-accredited under Kenyan standards.

Systemic failure

The EACC noted that Ouma did not meet the basic academic entry requirements for university admission in Kenya, having scored a mean grade of C- in his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Given the lack of accreditation for Ouma’s degree and his academic background, he is unqualified to hold the substantive position of Director or COO,” the EACC report concluded.

During the hearing, committee members demanded answers from the UoN Council, accusing it of undermining the university’s integrity.

“This situation speaks to a systemic failure in the governance of our higher education institutions. How can a top university like UoN operate outside the law and appoint individuals whose qualifications are in question?” Melly asked.

Members also criticized the Council for mishandling Prof. Kiama’s removal, which they say has exacerbated the university’s instability.

EACC had directed the University Council to, within thirty days, take administrative action to correct irregularities uncovered in its probe.

The Commission also required the Council to ensure compliance with the Universities Act, 2012, by aligning the university’s charter and statutes when creating new positions.

Further, it urged the Council to expedite the resolution of pending court cases related to the administrative reorganization.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

HR boss seized from Naivasha workshop over rigged medical insurance tender

The arrest took place in Naivasha, where Mwasaru was attending a training session. He was subsequently escorted to the EACC Integrity Centre Offices in...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House team to vet EACC CEO nominee Abdi Muhamud

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 -The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee is set to consider the nomination of Abdi Ahmed Mohamud for the...

November 26, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC nominates Deputy CEO Abdi Mohamud to take Twalib Mbarak’s place

EACC Chairperson David Oginde announced the nomination on Friday, stating that Mohamud emerged as the top candidate following a competitive recruitment process.

November 23, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Moi University VC turns up at EACC amid Sh2.2bn fraud probe

The anti-graft agency directed Kosgei to appear for questioning as it seeks answers regarding his alleged involvement in fraudulent infrastructural projects at the institution.

November 20, 2024

Top stories

EACC Arrests 2 Suspects for Extortion in Sh2 Million Bribery Scheme

The suspects, identified as Francis Onyango and Abigail Janai, were apprehended during a sting operation at a Nairobi restaurant.

November 20, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC commences interviews to recruit new CEO

EACC is seeking to select a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to succeed Twalib Mbarak, whose term ends in January 2025.

November 19, 2024

Top stories

Bomet County Officials arrested in Sh1.2bn graft probe by EACC

The investigation is centred on allegations of abuse of office, conflict of interest, and theft involving Sh373 million in the procurement of twelve heavy...

October 24, 2024

County News

KFS interdicts 2 officers arrested by EACC on fraud charges

In a statement on Wednesday, September 25, KFS said the agency does not condone any form of corruption promising to swiftly address similar cases.

September 26, 2024