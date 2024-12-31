Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tiaty MP William Kamket

Kenya

MP Kamket calls Ruto critics ‘lazy bones,’ hints at extended term

“These people can do nothing. You are the President and you are not going anywhere because there is nothing they can do,” he said on Monday in Kilgoris in the presence of President Ruto.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31—Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket has told off President William Ruto’s critics, labeling them as “lazy bones in bed” who cannot dethrone him from office.

In remarks set to stir political controversy, Kamket vowed unwavering support for Ruto’s re-election in 2027, asserting that leaders would do whatever it takes to ensure his victory.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kamket further disclosed that if critics persist with their rhetoric, the leaders might prolong President Ruto’s tenure beyond 2027 if he defends his seat.

“These people can do nothing. You are the President and you are not going anywhere because there is nothing they can do,” he said on Monday in Kilgoris in the presence of President Ruto.

Amid the growing criticism of the administration, Kamket, known for stirring controversy, particularly on issues related to incitement, urged President Ruto to stay focused and deliver on his agenda.

The criticism, primarily fueled by social media, has sparked claims of state-sanctioned abductions, further enraging netizens and Kenyans demanding President Ruto’s resignation.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on December 26, 2024, denied police involvement in the abductions.

However, just a day later, in what appeared to be an acknowledgment of his administration’s role, President Ruto pledged to end the abductions and restore public trust in national security.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah on Monday led a group of Kenyans in Nairobi, staging street protests demanding the release of six individuals critical of the regime who had been allegedly abducted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Missing EABL staff Lilian Mbugua found alive

Mbugua disappeared two days before Christmas from their home in Gikono, Kabati, Murang’a County.

31 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Nairobi Town Clerk Kisia to take over from Tuju as Azimio Executive Director

According to Musyoka, Kisia’s wide experience in the public service, private sector leadership, and community engagement, made him uniquely qualified to lead Azimio’s Secretariat.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders Kanja to personally produce 6 abductees in court on Tuesday

Kanja is required to present Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Billy Mwangi, Gideon Kibet, Rony Kiplangat, and Steve Kavingo, all known critics of President William...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah files petition to compel the State to produce abductees dead or alive

Omtatah named Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin, and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga as...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police, protestors in running battles amid anti-abduction protests in Nairobi CBD

Protesters demanding an end to abductions occupied Aga Khan Walk, staging a sit-in as they call for the release of abducted youths.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga condemns ‘heartless’ abductions, urges a ‘moral response’

Maraga called on the State to uphold the sanctity of life and the dignity of every citizen.

20 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto hails Carter’s efforts in championing global peace, human rights and climate justice

Ruto described Carter as an extraordinary leader whose dedication to public service was remarkable.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC condemns Ruto’s ‘confession’ on abductions, says he is unfit for office

The commission described the revelation as a "damning admission" and warned that it further exposes Rito's "unfitness for public office," equating such actions to...

23 hours ago