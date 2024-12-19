Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy Partners with Chester Zoo to Save Critically Endangered Mountain Bongo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya DEC 19 – The Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC) and Chester Zoo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to intensify conservation efforts for the critically endangered Mountain Bongo.

The partnership, driven by a shared vision to prevent wildlife extinction, will focus on monitoring, research, and knowledge transfer to secure the future of this iconic species.

The collaboration involves the deployment of innovative real-time AI technology, developed by ConservationAI at Liverpool John Moores University, to monitor wild populations effectively. Additionally, the initiative emphasizes conservation education and capacity-building through staff exchanges and the transfer of expertise.

A Milestone in Conservation Efforts

Humphrey Kariuki, Executive Patron of MKWC, underscored the importance of this partnership in enhancing conservation strategies:

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our conservation efforts. The Mountain Bongo is not only a symbol of Kenya’s rich biodiversity but also a species whose survival hinges on collaborations that integrate global expertise with local commitment. This engagement will enhance research capabilities and leverage new technologies for the breeding and rewilding of the Mountain Bongo, ensuring its long-term survival in the wild.”

Chester Zoo CEO Jamie Christon highlighted the global significance of the partnership, emphasizing the critical need for collaboration: “Conservation knows no borders. By uniting our resources and expertise, we can make a real difference for a species on the brink of extinction. This partnership is a strategic step for the conservation of the Mountain Bongo and can serve as a global model for safeguarding other endangered species in the future.”

Technological Innovation and Strategic Conservation

Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) Director General Prof. Erastus Kanga hailed the partnership as a cornerstone of KWS’s Strategic Plan 2024-2028, which prioritizes species recovery programs and innovative wildlife health solutions: “Our partnership with MKWC and Chester Zoo marks a crucial step in advancing conservation through technology, research, and capacity building. With tools like AI-driven habitat monitoring and cutting-edge rewilding research, we are optimistic about accelerating the reintroduction of this iconic species into the wild. Together, we are shaping a future where thriving wildlife and healthy habitats are a reality.” Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy Chairperson Nyawira Karikui (left) exchanges documents with UK based Chester Zoo CEO Jamie Christon after signing a pact to create meaningful partnership to grow capacity, research and technology for conservation in Kenya.

A Vision for the Future

Over the next five years, the partnership aims to make significant strides in Mountain Bongo conservation, building on MKWC’s local expertise and Chester Zoo’s global leadership. The collaborative efforts are expected to strengthen the survival prospects of the species, serving as a beacon of hope for endangered wildlife worldwide.

