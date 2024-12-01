Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Education CS Julius Ogamba, Moi University management, Universities Academic Staff Union during signing a Return-to-Work Formula.

Top stories

Moi University Set to Resume Learning After Return-to-Work Deal With UASU

The university was closed on October 3, 2024, after student unrest erupted in response to a staff strike over poor working conditions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – Learning activities at Moi University are set to resume on Monday following the signing of a Return-to-Work Formula by the institution’s management and the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU).

The agreement, brokered by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, marks the end of a month-long strike that paralyzed operations and disrupted learning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The university was closed on October 3, 2024, after student unrest erupted in response to a staff strike over poor working conditions. Efforts by Vice Chancellor Isaac Kosgey to recall students on November 11, 2024, were unsuccessful as striking staff refused to return, citing delayed salaries and the failure to implement a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Strike Suspended

During the signing of the agreement on November 30, UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga announced the suspension of the strike, urging lecturers and non-teaching staff to report to work on Monday.

“I urge the dons of this University to report to work on Monday so we can create a program to make up for the lost time,” he stated.

Education CS Ogamba commended the unions for their willingness to resolve grievances through dialogue and reassured staff of the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns.

He also thanked students for their patience and assured them that the Academic Calendar would be revised to compensate for lost time. “Signing the Return-to-Work Formula marks a significant step in restoring normalcy at Moi University,” Ogamba said.

Call for Accountability

The CS urged public universities to adopt transparent and sustainable management practices, warning that poor governance would have long-term consequences.

“The crisis at Moi University is a wake-up call. University managers must embrace transparency and accountability to ensure decisions positively impact future generations,” he said, adding that investigations into the institution’s mismanagement were ongoing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Corruption Investigations

Moi University’s Vice Chancellor, Isaac Kosgey, is under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of corruption. On November 18, Kosgey was summoned to respond to accusations involving fraudulent infrastructural projects worth Ksh2.18 billion.

The EACC has identified 11 questionable projects, including the proposed construction of a School of Public Health, Dentistry, and Nursing for Ksh726.4 million and the second phase of a library at the Annex Campus for Ksh1.1 billion.

The government has pledged to take decisive action against those found culpable, with Ogamba emphasizing that accountability is key to restoring public trust in the institution.

About The Author

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

UASU calls off lecturers’ strike after deal with university councils

The implementation will occur in three phases with the first phase, amounting to Sh4.3 billion covering nine months up to June 2025.

November 23, 2024

EDUCATION

UASU takes Sh4.3bn offer, demands Sh5.4bn balance by 2027

Appearing before the National Assembly Education Committee, UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga accepted the offer but demanded that the remaining Sh5.4 billion be paid over...

November 21, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Moi University VC turns up at EACC amid Sh2.2bn fraud probe

The anti-graft agency directed Kosgei to appear for questioning as it seeks answers regarding his alleged involvement in fraudulent infrastructural projects at the institution.

November 20, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC summons Moi University VC Kosgei over Sh2.1bn graft claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Moi University Vice Chancellor Isaac Kosgei as part of an investigation...

November 18, 2024

Top stories

Moi University Set to Resume Learning Monday After Closure Over Student Unrest

Vice Chancellor Isaac Kosgey made the announcement Thursday despite the ongoing lecturers' strike.

November 7, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declares UASU strike unprotected, defers mention to November 28

Lady Justice Agnes Nzei ordered the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) not to incite or call upon union members to participate in the unprotected...

October 30, 2024

EDUCATION

Moi University closes indefinitely following unrest

In a statement released on Thursday, the office of the Vice-Chancellor directed all students to leave the school premises with immediate effect.

October 3, 2024

EDUCATION

Employment court halts strike by university staff in urgent suit by councils

Justice Gakeri directed the parties to engage in negotiations with a view of resolving the disputed issues consensually.

September 19, 2024