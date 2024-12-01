Moi University Set to Resume Learning After Return-to-Work Deal With UASU

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – Learning activities at Moi University are set to resume on Monday following the signing of a Return-to-Work Formula by the institution’s management and the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU).

The agreement, brokered by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, marks the end of a month-long strike that paralyzed operations and disrupted learning.

The university was closed on October 3, 2024, after student unrest erupted in response to a staff strike over poor working conditions. Efforts by Vice Chancellor Isaac Kosgey to recall students on November 11, 2024, were unsuccessful as striking staff refused to return, citing delayed salaries and the failure to implement a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Strike Suspended

During the signing of the agreement on November 30, UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga announced the suspension of the strike, urging lecturers and non-teaching staff to report to work on Monday.

“I urge the dons of this University to report to work on Monday so we can create a program to make up for the lost time,” he stated.

Education CS Ogamba commended the unions for their willingness to resolve grievances through dialogue and reassured staff of the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns.

He also thanked students for their patience and assured them that the Academic Calendar would be revised to compensate for lost time. “Signing the Return-to-Work Formula marks a significant step in restoring normalcy at Moi University,” Ogamba said.

Call for Accountability

The CS urged public universities to adopt transparent and sustainable management practices, warning that poor governance would have long-term consequences.

“The crisis at Moi University is a wake-up call. University managers must embrace transparency and accountability to ensure decisions positively impact future generations,” he said, adding that investigations into the institution’s mismanagement were ongoing.

Corruption Investigations

Moi University’s Vice Chancellor, Isaac Kosgey, is under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of corruption. On November 18, Kosgey was summoned to respond to accusations involving fraudulent infrastructural projects worth Ksh2.18 billion.

The EACC has identified 11 questionable projects, including the proposed construction of a School of Public Health, Dentistry, and Nursing for Ksh726.4 million and the second phase of a library at the Annex Campus for Ksh1.1 billion.

The government has pledged to take decisive action against those found culpable, with Ogamba emphasizing that accountability is key to restoring public trust in the institution.

