Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Ministry urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and adhere to preventive measures/FILE

Capital Health

MoH reports 5 new Mpox cases, 8 patients under management

The Ministry highlighted ongoing efforts to monitor, manage, and contain the outbreak while urging Kenyans to adhere to preventive measures.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – The Ministry of Health has confirmed five new Mpox cases, bringing the total reported cases to twenty-eight across the counties, out of 2.2 million travelers screened since the onset of the outbreak.

The Ministry urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and adhere to preventive measures.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said that out of the total twenty-eight cases, eight patients are under management, seventeen have fully recovered, and two are in isolation.

The latest infections comprised three cases in Nakuru and two in Mombasa.

“Nakuru remains the hardest-hit county, with a total of nine cases, followed by Mombasa with six. Other affected counties include Kajiado (2), Bungoma (2), Nairobi (2), and one case each in Taita Taveta, Busia, Kiambu, Makueni, Kericho, Uasin Gishu, and Kilifi,” read the statement.

The Ministry highlighted ongoing efforts to monitor, manage, and contain the outbreak while urging Kenyans to adhere to preventive measures.

MoH reiterated its commitment to transparency, pledging to provide regular updates on the situation.

The Ministry of Health has encouraged citizens to seek accurate information from official sources to avoid misinformation.

Locally-made test

This comes as the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on November 14 endorsed the first-ever locally made Monkeypox (Mpox) test from Morocco in efforts to boost Africa’s health self-reliance and outbreak response.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CDC announced that the real-time PCR test for Mpox, developed in Morocco, quickly detects the pathogen’s DNA in blood, saliva, or tissue.

“AfricaCDC’s Diagnostic Advisory Committee (DAC) has endorsed #Morocco’s first locally made Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for Mpox—boosting Africa’s health self-reliance and outbreak response. This test quickly detects the pathogen’s DNA in blood, saliva, or tissue,” the agency said in a statement.

This follows the World Health Organization’s approval on October 3, 2024, of the first diagnostic test for Mpox, called the Alinity m MPXV assay.

The Alinity m MPXV assay is a real-time PCR test that enables detection of the Monkeypox virus DNA from human skin lesion swabs.

The Alinity m MPXV is designed for use by trained clinical laboratory personnel proficient in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) techniques and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) procedures.

WHO states that by detecting DNA from pustular or vesicular rash samples, laboratory health workers can confirm suspected Mpox cases efficiently and effectively.

The Africa region has reported about 1,100 deaths and over 30,000 suspected cases of Mpox.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Government Raises Alarm on Mpox Risk Among Children Amid Rising Cases

Children are particularly vulnerable due to their underdeveloped immune systems.

December 1, 2024

Capital Health

MoH reports Mpox-related death with 3 new cases after case-free month

The ministry reported the casualty on Friday even as it confirmed three new cases from Mombasa, Nairobi, and Nakuru, bringing the total number of...

November 8, 2024

Capital Health

MoH urges counties to equip hospitals with bleeding disorder kits

Bleeding disorders, including Sickle Cell Anemia and Hemophilia, require timely diagnosis and treatment.

October 28, 2024

Capital Health

Mpox outbreak hits 15 African countries: WHO

The DRC, which has reported 30,766 suspected cases, faces a higher fatality rate due to late diagnosis and poor access to treatment in several...

October 13, 2024

Capital Health

MoH reports 9th Mpox case on a trucker in Nakuru

The new case, a male truck driver aged 37, is suspected to have caught the virus while traveling from Rwanda and to Uganda. MoH...

October 3, 2024

Africa

Rwanda rolls out Mpox vaccination, the first in Africa

The African Union’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced that Rwanda had begun vaccinating high-risk groups, including truck drivers.

September 22, 2024

Capital Health

Govt sets up 3-tier Mpox respose plan to cost Sh6.7bn

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Monday said a National Mpox Preparedness and Response Plan was in place to guide a coordinated public health...

September 16, 2024

Africa

WHO approves 1st mpox vaccine for global use

GENEVA, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) — The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday the approval of the MVA-BN vaccine, developed by Bavarian Nordic A/S,...

September 15, 2024