MoH reports 5 new Mpox cases, 8 patients under management

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – The Ministry of Health has confirmed five new Mpox cases, bringing the total reported cases to twenty-eight across the counties, out of 2.2 million travelers screened since the onset of the outbreak.

The Ministry urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and adhere to preventive measures.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said that out of the total twenty-eight cases, eight patients are under management, seventeen have fully recovered, and two are in isolation.

The latest infections comprised three cases in Nakuru and two in Mombasa.

“Nakuru remains the hardest-hit county, with a total of nine cases, followed by Mombasa with six. Other affected counties include Kajiado (2), Bungoma (2), Nairobi (2), and one case each in Taita Taveta, Busia, Kiambu, Makueni, Kericho, Uasin Gishu, and Kilifi,” read the statement.

The Ministry highlighted ongoing efforts to monitor, manage, and contain the outbreak while urging Kenyans to adhere to preventive measures.

MoH reiterated its commitment to transparency, pledging to provide regular updates on the situation.

The Ministry of Health has encouraged citizens to seek accurate information from official sources to avoid misinformation.

Locally-made test

This comes as the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on November 14 endorsed the first-ever locally made Monkeypox (Mpox) test from Morocco in efforts to boost Africa’s health self-reliance and outbreak response.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CDC announced that the real-time PCR test for Mpox, developed in Morocco, quickly detects the pathogen’s DNA in blood, saliva, or tissue.

“AfricaCDC’s Diagnostic Advisory Committee (DAC) has endorsed #Morocco’s first locally made Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for Mpox—boosting Africa’s health self-reliance and outbreak response. This test quickly detects the pathogen’s DNA in blood, saliva, or tissue,” the agency said in a statement.

This follows the World Health Organization’s approval on October 3, 2024, of the first diagnostic test for Mpox, called the Alinity m MPXV assay.

The Alinity m MPXV assay is a real-time PCR test that enables detection of the Monkeypox virus DNA from human skin lesion swabs.

The Alinity m MPXV is designed for use by trained clinical laboratory personnel proficient in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) techniques and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) procedures.

WHO states that by detecting DNA from pustular or vesicular rash samples, laboratory health workers can confirm suspected Mpox cases efficiently and effectively.

The Africa region has reported about 1,100 deaths and over 30,000 suspected cases of Mpox.

About The Author