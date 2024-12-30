Connect with us

Afya House | FILE Kenya has reported thirty-one Mpox cases since WHO declared a fresh outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

Capital Health

MoH reports 2 Mpox cases in Nakuru and Mombasa, urges sustained vigilance

The two cases, reported in Mombasa and Nakuru counties, bring the total number of cases in the country to 31 since the outbreak began.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30The Ministry of Health has called for continued vigilance following the confirmation of two additional Mpox cases.

The Ministry noted that the new cases are part of a broader trend affecting twelve counties nationwide.

Nakuru with ten cases, Mombasa with eight, and Nairobi with two so far account for most of the cases.

As a result, public health efforts are focused on these hotspot areas to contain the spread of the disease.

To date, the Ministry has identified 217 contacts of confirmed Mpox cases, with 204 individuals being monitored for twenty-one days from their date of exposure.

Among the 217 contacts, 9 have tested positive for Mpox.

The government has also been actively screening travelers at Points of Entry, with over 2.6 million individuals screened.

Cumulatively, 351 samples have been tested at the National Public Health Laboratory and partner laboratories, yielding a positivity rate of 8.8 per cent.

In response to the increasing case load, the Ministry has deployed a multidisciplinary rapid response team to hotspot areas to conduct case searches, contact tracing, investigations, and management of confirmed cases.

The Ministry emphasized its commitment to public education and awareness about Mpox prevention.

Ongoing risk communication and community engagement activities aim to equip the public with essential information about the disease.

“We strongly advise the public to observe health measures and seek medical attention if they exhibit symptoms similar to Mpox,” MoH appealed.

It also urged the public to stay informed through health workers at facilities or by visiting the Ministry’s website for updates.

