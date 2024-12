0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – A Modern Coast bus was on Saturday burnt to a shell after it burst into flames near the Gilgil Weigh bridge, few kilometres from where a Simba Coach bus was razed.

According to Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Winstone Mwakio, no passenger was unhurt in the 9.45am incident.

Mwakio stated that the cause of the fire which has since been put out is unknown.

The bus had left Nairobi for Kampala and it had 23 passengers at the time the incident happened.

About The Author