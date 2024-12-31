Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Missing EABL staff Lilian Mbugua found alive

Mbugua disappeared two days before Christmas from their home in Gikono, Kabati, Murang’a County.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) employee Lilian Mbugua who went missing last week on Monday has been found alive.

This was confirmed byMurang’a South Deputy County Commissioner Gitonga Murungi who stated that she was found at a filling station in Maragua Town, Murang’a County early Tuesday, some minutes past midnight.

She was taken to a nearby health centre, where health officials said she looked disturbed.

There were plans to transfer her to Nairobi for further medical attention.

Mbugua disappeared two days before Christmas from their home in Gikono, Kabati, Murang’a County.

She was last seen leaving the family compound for what appeared to be an evening stroll wearing a headscarf and slippers.

Her family became concerned when she failed to return, and efforts to reach her were futile as she had left her mobile phones, car keys, laptop, house keys, and identity documents.

Following this, the family filed a report at the Gikono police post on December 24 and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kenol.

An intensive search for her was mounted following her sudden disappearance.

