Ministry of Education Dismisses Claims of Changes to University Entry Requirements

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Ministry of Education has refuted claims that it plans to alter university entry requirements for the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, in a statement issued on Monday, dismissed reports suggesting that the government intends to raise the minimum university entry grade from C+ to B-.

Describing the allegations as “false and misleading,” Ogamba urged Kenyans, particularly parents and students, to disregard the misinformation. “We urge Kenyans to rely on official communication from the Ministry of Education and disregard sensationalized or fabricated reports,” the CS stated.

Public Concern Sparked by Article

The clarification came after a controversial article alleged that the Ministry of Education was planning to increase the entry grade to maintain the quality of university graduates in an increasingly competitive job market. The article claimed that Ogamba had announced the changes during a press briefing, sparking widespread concern among the public.

“This announcement marks a departure from the traditional university entry grade of C+, which has been the standard for years,” the article stated.

Ogamba categorically denied these claims, reiterating that no such changes have been introduced.

KCSE Marking Nearing Completion

The incident coincides with the nearing completion of the marking process for the 2024 KCSE examinations. Earlier, the CS announced that KCSE results would be released in January 2025 instead of December due to delays caused by the high number of candidates and the rigorous scrutiny aimed at curbing cheating.

The Ministry reassured Kenyans that any significant changes to the education system would only be made after thorough consultation and official announcements. Parents and students have been advised to remain calm and await the release of the results.

